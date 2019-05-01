Letter carriers all over the nation are preparing for their annual Stamp Out Hunger! campaign, part of Feeding America.
They see it every day along their routes. Kids, vets, the elderly uncertain of where their next meal will come from.
More than 12 million, or one in six children, are living that way. Sadly, one in five households needing help with food is home to a military veteran.
Nearly five million seniors currently face hunger in our country, according to the research. Sixty-three percent of the elderly choose between paying for groceries and getting medical care.
Some heads of households may have lost a job, are facing a serious medical condition of a family member, or are dealing with an unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren, say postal officials.
This food drive helps the poorest of the poor. Nearly 73 percent of households served by the Feeding America campaign live below the federal poverty level of $12,140, or $20,780 for a family of three.
195,000 poundsLast year people in the Venice-North Port area donated over 195,000 pounds of food, collected by postal carriers, according to Megan Owen, local organizer. She’s been delivering mail in the Venice area for 40 years, and has been in charge of the food collection effort for the past 25 years.
“We have been so lucky. This is such a giving community. Venice is very generous, let me tell you. They really donate a lot for all of our pantries,” Owen said.
In your mailboxHere’s how the program works. On Sat., May 4, you’ll receive a postcard in the mail describing the food drive.
Next week, you’ll receive a bag in your mailbox to place food items inside.
On Sat., May 11, set the bag or box out early, preferably by 10 a.m., so volunteers with food drive posters on their vehicles can pick the food up. If you’re late, no worries. Your letter carrier will pick it up on his or her regular route.
Owen said she’s always looking for volunteers. Either in the form of morning drivers or “jumpers” who actually collect the bags or boxes, or afternoon sorters who help sort the goods already collected.
“I’ve never turned a volunteer away,” Owen said.
Typically, a couple hundred people volunteer in Venice, another couple hundred in North Port, and more in Laurel. To volunteer call Megan Owen directly at 941-441-7197.
The food donations will be transported to the Salvation Army, where the goods are sorted and divided among pantries like Trinity Presbyterian Church, Center of Hope, Venice Nazarene Church, and the House of Truth.
Over 1 billion pounds were collected in the letter carriers drive nationwide last year.
“At the end of the day, when we see how much food is collected, it’s kind of amazing,” Owen said.
