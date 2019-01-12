A Sarasota man took an early morning drive to Venice and exposed himself to a woman.
According to a Venice Police Department report:
Police arrived at the Plaza Venezia at Laurel and Pinebrook Roads Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. after an employer called 911.
The employer said her employee was visibly upset and shaking after a man drove up to the curb where she had been standing. She observed the man masturbating as he looked at her.
An officer eventually located the vehicle near Pinebrook Park and stopped the driver. A drive-by was initiated and the victim identified the suspect. Police found crack cocaine in the vehicle.
Adam Smith, 32, 2600 block of Oakmere Lane, was charged with possession of cocaine, indecent exposure, and driving with knowledge while his license was suspended or revoked. He remains in jail with bond set at $12,620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Evan Merritt Jr., 25, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of THC oil without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Larry Rhodes, 53, 3200 block of Casey Key Road, Sarasota. Charge: hold for Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for out-of-state warrant. Bond: $120.
Scott Babcock, 51, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Knowingly driving while license suspended and marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
Brandon Stearns, 39, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Driving while under the influence. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
William Fino, 24, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Guillermo Rosabal, 49, 1000 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Jeremy Steffan, 38, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Randy Brinson, 35, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Shaw, 31, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydromorphone and possession of buprenophine. Bond: $4,500.
Diane Sokolow, 63, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Todd Nicholls, 43, 400 block of Kunzie Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to report for offender work program and driving while license suspended). Bond: none.
Eric Joseph Nolan, 42, 100 block of Avenida De Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Michigan Parole Board for out-of-state warrant. Bond: none.
