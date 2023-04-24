Zander speech

In his graduation speech, Zander Moricz used his curly hair as a metaphor for being gay.

VENICE — Zander Moricz, who attracted national attention for LGBTQ advocacy while a student at Pine View School, will present "The State of Curly Hair" at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library next month.

The topic refers to his use of his curly hair as a metaphor for being gay. He used the term during his graduation speech as class president.


   
