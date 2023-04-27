VENICE — Zander Moricz, who attracted national attention for LGBTQ advocacy while a student at Pine View School, will present "The State of Curly Hair" at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library next month.
The topic refers to his use of his curly hair as a metaphor for being gay. He used the term during his graduation speech as class president.
Moricz posted on social media prior to the event that he had been warned not to bring his activism into his speech.
He was the first openly gay class president; was the youngest plaintiff in the lawsuit against what was labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” law; and he founded an organization, the Social Equity Through Education Alliance, to empower youth.
Before he gave his graduation speech, Sarasota County Schools issued a statement, saying students "are reminded that a graduation should not be a platform for personal political statements, especially those likely to disrupt the ceremony."
“School administration had a signal to cut off my microphone, end my speech and halt the ceremony,” Moricz said via Twitter.
Instead, he talked about how he had felt pressured to try to "straighten" his hair, and how unhappy he was that he couldn't. Finally, he embraced that having curly hair made him his "authentic self," he said.
Now a student at Harvard, Moricz will be speaking at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. There will be time for questions, according to a news release from Venice Pride Inc.
