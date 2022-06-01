SARASOTA — Tidewell Hospice announces a new LGBTQ+ grief support group, “Journeying through LGBTQ+ Grief and Loss,” beginning Thursday, June 9.
The six-week art-based group, held at the Tidewell Family Grief Center in Ellenton, will support LGBTQ+ individuals in their grief journey.
The new group, along with all Tidewell grief support counseling and services, is offered to participants free of charge. Tidewell is the largest provider of grief services in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.
Tidewell Family Grief Center programs and grief support services are 100-percent donor-supported.
It is estimated that there are currently 3 million LGBTQ Americans age 50 and older, with more than 1.1 million who are 65 and older. According to SAGE — the country’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people — 9 out of 10 LGBT people surveyed feared discrimination in care settings if providers knew their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Tidewell provides its services to all, regardless of race, creed, culture, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or ability to pay.
Tidewell Hospice has earned SAGECare’s Platinum certification, its highest credential, and all Tidewell colleagues have completed SAGECare’s competency training and consulting.
Tidewell also offers LGBTQ+ grief support groups in Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.
“As we celebrate Pride Month in June, we are honored to offer this new grief group to support LGBTQ+ individuals as they move through their grief journey,” said Tidewell Hospice President and CEO Jonathan Fleece. “Tidewell supports everyone with compassion, openness and understanding. We are committed to providing extraordinary care and services to meet the needs of all in our community.”
Journeying through LGBTQ+ Grief and Loss Group Details:
Thursdays at 10 a.m., June 9-July 14, 2022
Group discussion and projects will provide an opportunity for individuals to build a foundation that will enable good sharing and focus on how to cope with their feelings and emotions.
Our primary goal is for group members to take a proactive role in the grief process and engage with others in a safe, meaningful space. As a result, group members can reexamine their individual identity and uniqueness — so that they can move forward both honoring their person and themselves in the process.
Tidewell Family Grief Center Ellenton. 4151 East 37th Street, Palmetto, FL 34221.
For more information or to register, contact 941-845-3061 or visit: tidewellhospice.org.
