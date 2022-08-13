SARASOTA -- The Library Foundation for Sarasota County has elected new officers to its Board of Directors.
Effective July 1, Sarah Karon will serve as president. A seasoned philanthropist and fundraiser, Karon brings more than 25 years of leadership and board development experience with mission-driven organizations in education, the arts, women’s health, and democracy and civil discourse.
She has held the office of vice president for the Library Foundation since 2017.
“I am deeply honored to serve as our Library Foundation's next president. Libraries represent the best of Sarasota County as places of welcome and wisdom, exploration and inspiration," Karon said. "All of us at the Foundation look forward to a great year connecting with our fellow Sarasotans in the spirit of giving back to these worthy institutions that do so much for our communities.”
Ilene Denton, retired senior editor at Gulf Shore Media, will serve as vice president. Kat Hughes, executive editor and chief operating pfficer of the Observer Media Group, will serve as treasurer. Hank Tafaro, retired chairman and chief executive officer of the Hanleigh Companies, will serve as secretary.
“I am delighted to welcome our new board leadership to the Foundation," said Alisa Mitchell, executive director, Library Foundation for Sarasota County. "Their diverse nonprofit experience and commitment to supporting and advocating for public libraries make them ideal thought leaders who will build on the Foundation’s efforts to secure the future of our library system."
Since its founding in 2011, the nonprofit Library Foundation for Sarasota County has raised more than $8 million in private funds for the benefit of Sarasota County public libraries. To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can support its mission, please visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
