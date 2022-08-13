Sarah Karon

Sarah Karon is the new president of the Library Foundation of Sarasota.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA -- The Library Foundation for Sarasota County has elected new officers to its Board of Directors.

Effective July 1, Sarah Karon will serve as president. A seasoned philanthropist and fundraiser, Karon brings more than 25 years of leadership and board development experience with mission-driven organizations in education, the arts, women’s health, and democracy and civil discourse.

