Eriik Larson signing copies f laatest book

Erik Larson signs a copy of "The Splendid and the Vile" at the “Love Our Libraries” Author Luncheon.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE LIBRARY FOUNDATION OF SARASOTA.

SARASOTA — The Library Foundation for Sarasota County welcomed 700 guests to its annual "Love Our Libraries" luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 10.

The event’s largest attendance since its 2012 inception came to hear guest speaker Erik Larson, the best-selling author of narrative nonfiction. His talk was followed by a question-and-answer session led by Renee Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources.


