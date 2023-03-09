SARASOTA — The Library Foundation for Sarasota County welcomed 700 guests to its annual "Love Our Libraries" luncheon at the Ritz-Carlton on Feb. 10.
The event’s largest attendance since its 2012 inception came to hear guest speaker Erik Larson, the best-selling author of narrative nonfiction. His talk was followed by a question-and-answer session led by Renee Di Pilato, director of Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources.
The sold-out event raised a record-setting $386,100, which will help to fund Summer Learning programs at all 10 Sarasota County public libraries, purchase books and digital resources, increase advocacy efforts, and enhance the libraries’ technological footprint.
The “Love Our Libraries” Author Luncheon was supported by 45 community partners, including Presenting Sponsor, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, and Author Reception Sponsor, Bookstore1 Sarasota.
“We’re incredibly grateful for our many community partners and donors whose support makes this event a success and helps to ensure the strength of Sarasota’s public libraries,” said Alisa Mitchell, the Library Foundation’s executive director.
Since its founding in 2011, the nonprofit Library Foundation for Sarasota County has raised more than $8 million in private funds for the benefit of Sarasota County public libraries.
To learn more about the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and how you can support its mission, visit SarasotaLibraryFoundation.org or call 941-404-3139.
