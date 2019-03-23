A police aide with the city for only 16 months has already helped save two lives.
Venice Police Service Aide Wilberto “Willie” Acosta was named the 2018 Employee of the Year for those actions.
He was recently a recipient of the VPD Life Saving Award for his successful life-saving efforts during calls in January 2018 and March 2018. During both calls, Acosta was able to provide life-saving measures to restore a heartbeat in both citizens.
On Jan. 29, 2018, shortly before 4 p.m., Acosta and another police service aide, Jose Luna, were on parking enforcement patrol. As they entered Lake Venice Golf Club off Harbor Drive, the PSAs saw a man standing between two parked cars who suddenly collapsed, striking his head on the pavement.
With their extensive first-responder history, both PSAs recognized that the man was experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Acosta, who worked medical rescues for 28 years in New York City, and Luna responded to the man. Their initial evaluation found no vital signs. They immediately started first aid and CPR.
Soon after, Acosta and Luna deployed their automated external defibrillator (AED), which administered a shock. During the life-saving efforts, Luna was able to radio out a need for assistance call.
Between the AED shock and CPR first aid, the PSAs were able to bring the man back to life.
“Each year, employees of the city have the opportunity to pick an employee that they think represents the highest ideals of public performance,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said in his presentation to Acosta last month. “Your dedication to the highest ideals of service to the public, your collaboration, leadership and support for your fellow employees, and your overall contribution to the city’s PRIDE (Productive/Responsible/Innovative/Dedicated/Ethical) program have distinguished you among competing nominees in this seventh year of the Employee of the Year Program.”
Acosta’s name was put on a plaque of award winners and he received an inscribed clock from Lavallee.
Nominees for the City Employee of the Year are chosen by their peers and reviewed by past winners of the honor.
“I want to thank my wife for standing by me and all the encouragement all these years, and the Venice Police Department for your support,” Acosta said in accepting the award in Council chambers. “You guys really did a phenomenal job helping me out throughout the year.”
Acosta also thanked past recipients for selecting him, saying he would have big shoes to fill.
“I really appreciate it,” he said.
