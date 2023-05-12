VENICE — Within 60 seconds, a plane carrying four people went from takeoff to crashing into the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Safety Transportation Board released a preliminary report on the April 5 Venice plane crash that claimed the lives of four Indiana residents.
The single-engine Piper PA-32R-300 was piloted by William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64, who was traveling with his wife Patricia, 68, and another couple — Ricky Joe Beaver, 60, and Elizabethe Beaver, 57.
All four were reported by local authorities to have died after the plane crashed into the Gulf, shortly after leaving Venice Municipal Airport.
The two couples had previously flown out of Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg on April 5, and were preparing to make a return trip that night.
According to the preliminary report, the Lumpkins' plane achieved liftoff at 9:36 p.m. from the airport's Runway 23, which exits over the shore near Venice Beach.
The wind that night was "calm," according to the report, with clear skies and 10 miles of visibility.
Video surveillance from the nearby Airport Festival Grounds and Venice Fishing Pier indicated that the nighttime flight would be over "dark water with no discernible horizon."
At one point, the plane is seen starting a right turn before its runway lights extinguished.
By 9:37 p.m., the report stated that: "The airplane then peaked in altitude, entered a rapid descent, and impacted in the Gulf of Mexico."
The report went into more detail about the plane's momentum.
Within the first 40 seconds after liftoff, the plane had reached a height of 300 feet from the ground and a recorded groundspeed of 103 knots — roughly equal to 118 miles per hour.
At that point, the plane began its rightward turn and began to descend. Within the next 14 seconds, the plane dropped to 100 feet in elevation and had a speed of 136 knots, about 156 mph.
The plane's projected vertical rate of descent would have been 3,008 feet per minute.
The next morning, local emergency services and towing crews managed to retrieve most of the plane from the Gulf of Mexico. The top of the cabin and the right wing were not found.
A later examination found that the plane's fuselage had been destroyed in the impact, which also separated its left wing, its tail and several seats.
Both of the plane's propellers were still on it, but appeared to have been bent toward the front.
"Examination of the wreckage revealed no evidence of any pre-impact failures or malfunctions of the airframe, engine, or propeller that would have precluded normal operation," the report stated.
William Lumpkin was noted to have held a commercial pilot certificate at the time of his death, with ratings for single-engine landing and instruments.
Records from the FAA indicate that he also received a second-class medical certificate in 2016. At that time, he had logged approximately 1,221 total flight hours.
The Lumpkin-Beaver crash came roughly four months after another Piper plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, where a husband, wife, and daughter were killed after attempting a night flight from Venice to St. Petersburg.
The NTSB also drew attention to the risks of flying over dark water with no light references, while local experts warned of the heightened risk in night flying even with training.
When asked if there were ways to curtail night flying following those crashes, Venice Municipal Airport Director Mark Cervasio noted that federal regulations do not allow airports to restrict pilot operations.
An online obituary for William Lumpkin stated that he worked for AT&T Bell Technologies and Raytheon, as well as founding his own company in between. He was also an amateur radio operator and had previously taught his grandson how to fly a plane.
Patricia Lumpkin, in the same obituary, worked as a Realtor and a sleep medicine technician. She was also described as having a "green thumb" and loving to spend time outdoors.
Ricky Joe and Elizabethe Beaver both lived in Noblesville, Indiana.
An online obituary for Ricky Beaver noted his dedication to family; after graduating high school, he joined his family's materials company before founding his own construction company where his sons eventually joined him.
Elizabethe Beaver had worked as a congressional staffer, a business consultant and a social studies teacher. She was also well-known as a cheerleading coach.
Both couples were known to be devout Christians by their churches and families. Memorial services were held for them in late April and early May.
