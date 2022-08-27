NORTH PORT — Gabby Petito’s family has one request for the community tonight.
They ask people to light up the sky and remember their daughter and others who died a violent death.
The rest of their message, one year after Petito’s slaying, is to safely get out of a domestic violence situation.
The family asks that supporters light a candle or lantern or hang string lights in the yard and “light up the darkness for a few moments to honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence.”
On social media, Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt and father Joseph Petito, posted separate videos asking supporters to join them in the Light Up the Night event Saturday “in memory of all who lost their lives to domestic violence.”
After she died, her parents and stepparents worked to create the Gabby Petito Foundation to bring awareness about safety plans to get out of violent relationships and to help find people who are missing.
Petito, 22, lived in North Port for a couple of years with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23.
She was slain at his hand last summer.
The pair were on a cross-country trip living out of her van. Petito made videos of their trip and posted them online, speaking often to her mother during the trip.
However, in late August, Petito stopped communicating with anyone. Her parents reported her missing to the North Port Police Department.
On Sept. 19, her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Her death was ruled homicide by “manual strangulation.” It was concluded she likely died on Aug. 27.
Laundrie disappeared from North Port shortly after police began searching for Petito. On Oct. 20, his remains were found in the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve just outside of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.
He left behind a notebook in which, according to the FBI, Laundrie wrote he killed Petito because she was in pain after falling down. He called it a “mercy killing.”
However, the pair had been pulled over days before she died in Moab, Utah, after a witness reported seeing Laundrie slap her.
In an interview with the “Today” show recently, Schmidt said her story “begins because of domestic violence tragedy.”
She said after watching the body camera footage of the Moab fight that something was clearly wrong with the couple’s relationship.
“She’s hurting, she’s scared,” Schmidt said of Petito’s demeanor while being questioned by police officers.
After the FBI announced Laundrie’s confession, Schmidt said she was “fed up.”
“Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability,” she wrote on Twitter. “You are not crazy.”
Schmidt told The Daily Sun, it’s “extremely important” to develop a plan to get out of an abusive situation safely.
“There is help available for developing an individualized plan,” Schmidt said. “Many areas have local resources, but anyone can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or visit thehotline.org for information if you for someone you know may be in a domestic violence situation. Everyone deserves healthy and respectful relationships.”
The foundation recently donated $100,000 to the National Domestic Violence Hotline. It will help hire more advocates who can help others escape domestic violence.
It’s estimated that more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence in the United States annually, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Schmidt said she dreaded thinking that anyone who called the national hotline for help would be put on hold. She wants enough trained people available to help those who reached out for help to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The foundation and the Schmidt and Petito families, along with thousands of supporters, regularly post photos and information on missing persons. They also receive hundreds of emails from those in violent relationships or who have successfully escaped.
“I do know how many missing persons have been found, but I do know that since the beginning of all this, light has been shed on missing persons cases like I’ve never seen,” she said. “People see that many changes are needed to try and prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”
In 2021, many in the Bayport-Blue Point New York community, where Gabby’s mom lives, held a “Light the Night For Gabby Petito” event and put luminaries in the driveways of their homes at 7 p.m.
Meanwhile in North Port, several hundred gathered at City Center green in front of City Hall in two vigils to pray for Petito and her family. Many left flowers, cards, candles and signs showing support of what was hoped would be her safe return home.
Although the items were removed from the makeshift memorial near City Hall, a bench in Gabby Petito’s memory was donated and installed in North Port.
The families ask for participants on Saturday to post a photo or video of their lights to social media with the hashtag #thelightremains.
Schmidt wrote on her video message on Twitter, “If relevant, tag your lost loved one,” and consider other hashtags, such as#togetherwecan #gabbyslegacy #wewontstop and #gabbypetito #domesticviolence.”
In the video it says, “There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”
In his message on Twitter, Joe Petito asked everyone to honor victims around the world tonight.
“Light up the night for those who can’t be here,” he wrote.
