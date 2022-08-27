Gabby night lights

Many gathered in North Port at City Center Green to light a candle and pray for North Port resident Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito who went missing in August 2021. Her remains were found in September — she was a victim of homicide.

NORTH PORT — Gabby Petito’s family has one request for the community tonight.

They ask people to light up the sky and remember their daughter and others who died a violent death.


Gabby vigil

As news that Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was missing, North Port residents and many others gathered in August and September to pray, light candles and hope for the safe return of the missinng 22-year-old last year. She was killed by her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, 23. Her family is asking that lights are left on tonight in her remembrance — and as a memorial to other victims of domestic violence.
Gabby bench

After Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was slain, a bench was donated and installed in her memory at City Center Green in North Port.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments