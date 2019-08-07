By DANIEL SUTPHIN
PORT CHARLOTTE — Being indoors during a lightning storm doesn’t mean you’re completely safe.
Marylou Ward and her family found that out the hard way Sunday morning when lightning struck the septic tank of their home on Fillmore Avenue in Port Charlotte. The bolt blew up their toilet.
No one was injured in the incident.
“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” Ward told WINK News. “We came in here and the toilet was laying on the floor. There’s all pieces everywhere.”
The toilet was reduced to porcelain shards, blasted into the walls lining the bathroom, according to Brittany Borges, co-owner of A-1 Affordable Plumbing, the company that responded to the call.
“We don’t know (exactly) when the lightning struck,” Borges told the Sun. “Service technicians got there around 5 p.m. When we arrived, we saw where the lightning hit ‘cause all the grass was dead; it was right on top of the tank.”
When dealing with septic tanks, Borges said that human feces creates methane gas, and that methane, or natural gas, is always on the top of tank.
“So, when it hit (the ground) it exploded, and the pressure had nowhere to go so it blew through the entire sewage line up into the house and blew the toilet off of the floor.”
Borges warns people to avoid using any sort of water-based utilities during a lightning storm.
“This is not a common thing,” Borges said. “It is not common for people to get struck by lightning, but it happens. It’s possible. During storms, people should not use their plumbing. It could travel through water or through the shower. It follows conductors such as electrical wires or water.”
Borges said homeowners with sewer lines can also be at risk, so it’s better to just avoid using any plumbing, if possible, during a lightning storm.
“There was no fire or anything,” Borges said. “There was nothing else anybody could have done. The damage was already done and it was quick.”
