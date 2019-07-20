STAFF REPORT
Fire units from Venice, Nokomis and Sarasota County responded to a structure fire caused by a lightning strike Tuesday evening.
It happened in the 100 block of Medici Terrace in Venice around 6:45 p.m.
According to a Venice Fire Department press release issued on Wednesday, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and fire coming from the roof of a single-story residence.
A neighbor told first responders she witnessed the lightning strike the roof.
Crews were able to quickly gain access to the home’s interior and extinguish the attic fire before it spread to the rest of the house.
The homeowner was not at the house during the incident, said Battalion Chief Stephen Worobel.
No one was injured as a result of the lightning strike or the fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.