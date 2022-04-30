Snowbirds and sea turtles are sharing local beaches this year, at least until tomorrow, May 1.
“Once again, sea turtles have arrived on our beaches just before the official start of season,” said Melissa Macksey, conservation manager and senior biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Conservation & Research Program (STCRP)
The first sea turtle nest was discovered on the south end of Longboat Key on April 24 — one week early, Macksey said.
For the past few years, nesting sea turtles have been arriving earlier than in past years.
Venice area turtle patrollers Suzie Seerey-Lester and Mary Jo Perkins, who operate under the Mote program, have been patrolling the Casey Key beach since before the official start of turtle season for several years.
They are part of some 300 Mote-trained volunteers, aged 10 to 85, who patrol from Longboat Key south to the Venice Fishing Pier.
Coastal Wildlife patrols south from the fishing pier into Charlotte County.
Record numbers or not
Last year, 3,786 nests were counted by STCRP, making 2021 the fourth highest count in Mote’s 40 years of monitoring. The past five years have set records.
When all goes well, hatching occurs 47-50 days after nesting.
Summer storms take a toll. Flooding of nests when storm surges pummel the beach can harm or even destroy the eggs. Predators such as coyotes and raccoons feast on turtle eggs and even hatchlings when they find them.
Some hatchlings never manage to crawl out of the nest. The lucky ones are found by the turtle patrollers who assist them in finding their way into the relative safety of the water.
Males remain in the Gulf, where mating continues during the season. Females return to the beach where they hatched to make nests and deposit their eggs late at night.
If disturbed in any way, whether by predators or lights from nearby homes or cars, they might abandon the nest and return to the Gulf where the eggs will be expelled with no chance of incubating or hatching.
During the May 1-Oct. 31 sea turtle season, females might make as many as five nests. Male sea turtles never return to shore.
There will be about 100 eggs per nest, yet few of those thousands of sea turtles will survive until it is time for them to pass their genes on to the next generation 20-30 years later.
Civilization takes its toll
Over the past 40 or 50 years, beaches have become very different, with homes, condos, parking lots, beach chairs, sand castles and other challenges for turtles. Light pollution (lights shining on the beach) is such a hazard to turtles that most beach towns and cities, including Venice, have enacted lighting laws, with advice and assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
While it is difficult to measure success or failure in a decade or two in regard to a creature that has been on earth longer than most land- or sea-based creatures, Mote’s records for the past 40 years seem to indicate some successes.
Macksey leads local sea turtle conservation efforts with some 300 Mote-trained volunteers such as Seerey-Lester and Perkins.
They hit the beach at dawn each morning in search of the tell-tale tracks leading to and from fresh nests. Their duties involve nest-marking and record keeping throughout the season.
Loggerheads are the most prevalent species in this area. There seem to be increasing numbers of Green sea turtles (more prevalent off the coast of Mexico) and occasionally, a Kemps Ridley, the rarest and smallest of all sea turtles.
Patrollers recognize the different species by their tracks and add such information to the logs they keep.
Hawksbill turtles, rarely seen in this area, seem to nest most often on smaller, isolated beaches.
The largest sea turtles, leatherbacks, are rarely seen along the Gulf. Also considered the most active, leatherbacks travel the farthest, dive the deepest and also swim farther north than other species.
Natural and human-caused dangers continue
Staying too long in the northern Gulf at season’s end lands many a turtle in a rehab center such as Mote or another aquarium for rehabilitation.
Larger creatures consume turtles of nearly every age. Storms do some damage but lights near the shore, lawn chairs, sand castles, pits and other objects on the beach are dangers that can be diminished if humans pay attention both on shore and off shore in their boats.
Boaters zooming over the water might hit a turtle coming up for air. Turtles near the fishing pier can be tangled in a fishing line cut loose by a fisherman.
A line wound around a flipper can hamper a turtle’s ability to swim and possibly cause its death.
Mote treats injured turtles. While most are eventually returned to the sea, those that are blind or otherwise incapacitated become permanent residents.
The Sarasota County Marine Turtle Protection Ordinance (MTPO), adopted in 1997, outlines the requirements to help sea turtles beat the odds by eliminating white light visible from the beach and by eliminating nesting obstacles.
Using long-wave-length bulbs such as red or amber LEDs with shielded fixtures, and by removing beach furniture and recreational items nightly, can save many a turtle.
Hatchlings face an uphill battle
“Sarasota County averages more than 200 sea turtle nests per mile along coastal shorelines, but only one out of every 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood,” said UF/IFAS Marine and Coastal Sea Grant Agent Armando Ubeda.
Ubeda added that while most hatchlings die from predators, the majority die from exhaustion or starvation caused by disorienting bright, artificial lights steering them away from the water.
If you spend the day at the beach, knock down your sand castle, fill in holes and take your chair and pails and other items with you.
If you see a turtle nesting (very rare), keep your distance to avoid distracting the turtle. If you see an injured turtle or what appears to be a damaged nest, call Mote’s sea turtle line at 888-345-2335 or Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
In Venice, any and all lights that might shine on the beach must be shielded or, if needed for human safety, replaced with lower wattage lights. Residents in homes and condos facing the beach are required to close blinds and draperies so that interior lights do not shine on the beach.
While sea turtle nesting season is officially May 1 to Oct. 31, STCRP began monitoring 35 miles of beaches from Longboat Key to Venice for nesting earlier this month under permits issued by the state.
“The most common reason of why a sea turtle ends up in the wrong place is because there is artificial light(s) on in that direction or at that location,” Macksey said. “They use light to navigate to the water. The females use it to find the water at the end of nesting, and the hatchlings use it for the first time they emerge from the nest.
“The best thing you can do is leave the beach as natural as you can,” Macksey said. “As Sarasota County is home to the densest loggerhead nesting population in the Gulf of Mexico, success here is important to the overall population. Everyone can do their part to help our turtles have a successful season.”
To learn more, visit Mote’s website at mote.org/2022nesting. Weekly new nest numbers are posted here. Numbers are updated weekly by end of day Monday.
If you see a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee county waters, contact Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 888-345-2335.
If you suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle or has possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts, call FWC or your local law enforcement agency.
If you find sea turtle hatchlings that are not on the beach or are headed away from the ocean, call FWC’s hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Hatchlings heading towards the ocean should be left alone.
