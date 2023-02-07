'Like a bad dream' Family waits for sentencing, closure

VENICE — Denise Higgs spent days driving down to Florida from Michigan, only for plans to change near the end.
"It's challenging and expensive to come down here for a sentencing, not a vacation," Higgs told The Daily Sun on Monday.
Higgs thought she was going to be in Charlotte County in time for the sentencing of Hayden Wik and his mother, Lori Wik, originally scheduled for Feb. 6.
Instead, just an hour before she reached Venice, Higgs said she received word the date of the Wiks' plea and sentencing had been moved to April 10.
Autumn Higgs, Denise's daughter, was visiting the Wiks' house in March 2021 while Hayden Wik was putting away firearms.
According to documents filed with the court, Wik told law enforcement that he pulled the trigger on a pistol that appeared primed while it was pointed toward Autumn.
She was struck by the bullet chambered in the gun and died from her injuries. She was 16.
The public wasn't aware of the killing for more than a month. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office did not disclose it to the community. A log the next day referred to a call to the residence when a suicidal youth was asking law enforcement to shoot him. The report states he was upset about what authorities deemed an "accidental discharge of a firearm" the previous day.
After roughly two months, Hayden Wik, then 17, was charged with negligent manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor. His mother, Lori, was also charged with one count of allowing a minor to possess a weapon.
If the April 10 date holds, the Wiks' case will conclude more than two years after the death of Autumn Higgs.
Karen Mercer, Autumn Higgs' grandmother and Denise Higgs' mother, told The Daily Sun on Monday the delayed dates have prolonged the feeling of loss and grief that came after Autumn Higgs' death.
"We just want this justice for Autumn," Mercer said. "It's like a bad dream."
Denise Higgs said prosecutors previously told her and other family members about the Wiks' offer of a plea in October of last year. The original scheduled date for the plea offer and sentencing was for Jan. 17.
In November, a continuance was granted for both sides to prepare their evidence. The new date was scheduled for Feb. 6, before another continuance was granted in January and pushing it back again to April.
Several family members had planned on attending the Feb. 6 court date, including cousins from Arizona, but they would be unable to return for April.
Higgs said that the new plan from the court would be for her to be provided a room at a nearby hotel in April, waiting over the previous weekend until April 10 and she can come to the hearing to make her family impact statement.
Higgs noted that the weekend of April 7-9 is Easter Weekend, meaning she would be spending the holiday waiting to face the people responsible for ending her daughter's life.
Autumn Higgs' listed date of death is March 31, which fell days before Easter on the 2021 calendar.
“So now, I’m back to reliving Easter in a nightmare again,” Higgs said.
For Mercer, the act of preparing a family impact statement was a gruesome process that reopened old wounds — only for the finish line to be seemingly pushed a little further away.
Denise Higgs said that writing her statement has given her strength for Autumn's sake, though the grief remains raw.
Denise described her daughter as a driven, ambitious young woman, already working in the area while she was in school and graduating high school early to move on to college-level courses.
"She had so much to live for," Higgs told a reporter last year, shortly after the one-year anniversary of Autumn's death.
Both Karen and Denise said that the Wiks have had plenty of time to prepare a defense or plan out terms for a plea, while the Higgs family keeps waiting for answers.
Mercer also alleged that law enforcement did not seem quick to arrest Hayden or Lori Wik until the Higgs family prepared to retain their own legal counsel for possible action, due to the delay between Autumn's death in March and the arrests in June of 2021.
The Daily Sun initially learned of the shooting roughly a month after it had happened; Autumn’s father, Joe Higgs, called the paper and said he heard his daughter was shot and killed.
Staff Writer Nancy Semon contributed to this report.
