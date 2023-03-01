FST's Hegner Building

Florida Studio Theatre’s Gompertz Theatre is within its Hegner Building on First Street at the corner of Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota. Patrons can dine before the show in the building’s Green Room. Reservations highly suggested.

 photo provided

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre’s production of “Reel Music” celebrates music from movies made from 1927 (“The Jazz Singer”) to 2017 (“Coco.”)

Created by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins and Sarah Durham, this edition has music arrangements by Jim Prosser, FST’s resident pianist, who also was this show’s accompanist, something he has done for 50 or more shows the past 27 years.


Email: Kcool@venicegondolier.com

