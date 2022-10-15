FPL Tent City in Venice

A tent city, of sorts, was staged at the Venice Municipal Airport to house FPL crews and subcontractors who came to assist with hurricane recovery.

VENICE — To help restore electricity even faster, line workers traveled from more than 30 states to assist in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“It’s hardworking men and women; they understand how a storm impacts customers,” said Florida Power & Light spokesperson Conlan Kennedy.

Hurricane Ian Englewood FPL power workers

A crew from BHI Energy in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, works on lines on Oct. 7 near the Marco’s pizza shop off State Road 776.

GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO


