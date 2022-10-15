VENICE — To help restore electricity even faster, line workers traveled from more than 30 states to assist in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
“It’s hardworking men and women; they understand how a storm impacts customers,” said Florida Power & Light spokesperson Conlan Kennedy.
Following the hurricane, FPL had 18 staging sites across the state, including the Venice Municipal Airport and Punta Gorda Airport.
Kennedy said the staging sites were “mini cities for our line workers.” The sites had showers, food and lodging for all of the line workers who traveled to the area, and were strategically placed for restoration efforts.
Following the hurricane, Kennedy said, there were 21,000 restoration workers from 30 states all working around the clock to bring power back to the 2.1 million customers affected.
All of the assistance was made possible as part of a mutual-aid program FPL, other electric companies and cooperatives participate in.
Electric mutual aid
Many electric corporations and cooperatives have mutual assistance agreements for natural disasters like hurricanes.
“We always come to the aid of our cooperatives,” said Martha Duggan, senior director of Regulatory Affairs for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
The programs are already organized, so when there is a crisis, crews can take action right away.
Duggan said the co-ops constantly monitor the weather to see where an area might need help.
Charlotte Hefton, with Peace River Electric Cooperative, said the co-op immediately put out a call when the hurricane shifted south and east.
Beforehand, there are safety briefings and someone from the “home” electric system educates visiting workers on any differences they need to be aware of.
Then depending on the storm, Duggan said, co-ops will put visiting crews in hotels. However, those who are evacuating need rooms too, so that is when tent cities make sense.
“A number of companies have sprung up that specialize in tent cities,” she said. “When the crews arrive, they don’t have to worry about the logistical issues.”
Having logistics figured out for visiting crews helps the line workers start work instantly.
“All the crews have to do is come in and work,” Hefton said.
The out-of-state crews stay until power is back up, she said.
Hefton said the Peace River Electric Cooperative managed to get power restored to its customers in one week.
According to the FPL website, the company has restored power to most customers but is still working to get electricity to those with severe damage.
“We are really serious when we say it’s mutual assistance,” Duggan said, mentioning Louisiana crews that were happy to help locally after receiving assistance when hurricanes hit their area.
“But the idea is all the same, to get the lights back on,” she said.
Since co-ops are nonprofits, Duggan said they don’t make money off of storm work. Many of the visiting workers volunteer to assist in disaster areas and their pay depends on individual cooperatives, she said.
“These are people who are willing to leave their homes and their families,” Duggan said.
