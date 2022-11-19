VENICE — The Venice Lions Club puts its money where other people's eyes are.
While the 62-member club, which just celebrated its 75th anniversary, supports dozens of local causes each year, its biggest sponsorship, with the Englewood Lions Club, is the Lions Vision Center at the Venice HealthPark.
The 35-year partnership is the longest-running joint venture in Lions' history, said office manager and club foundation treasurer Barb McGillicuddy.
The clubs pledged $1 million toward the construction of the HealthPark in the 1990s so their services would have a home.
The center is funded day to day by a bequest from Alfred G. Keerl, a former Rotarian who wanted low-income residents to have access to vision services.
He left money to the Florida Lions Foundation for the Blind so the Venice, Nokomis and Englewood clubs could make his dream a reality, McGillicuddy said. The Venice and Nokomis clubs later merged.
The foundation handles the money "and we get to spend it," she said.
The center serves the area roughly from Blackburn Point Road to the Myakka River and the gulf and down to Englewood. People there earning up to 250% of the federal poverty level may qualify for services.
The club partners with Homeless Outreach Ministries to extend its services even further.
About 15 people a month get a vision screening, a glaucoma exam, blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring and a hearing test. And coffee and a muffin.
People identified as needing vision care get an authorization to go to the appropriate provider the Lions work with, whether it's for glasses or surgery.
It's all free, as are follow-up exams and new glasses every two years.
So are screenings for children in six preschools — more than 10,800 have been done — and hearing aids for people with hearing deficits.
"They don't get charged a dime," McGillicudy said.
Services continued through the height of the pandemic so "nobody slipped through the cracks," club treasurer Bev Flynn said. "Anything and everything our clients need, we can provide for them.
Even so, "the need is great," McGillicudy said.
Between the stories she hears from people who need help and expressions of gratitude from those who have received it, McGillicudy has to keep a box of tissues by her desk, Flynn said.
"If it touches my heart, it comes out my eyes," McGillicudy said.
Origins
The service organization got its start in 1917, and its commitment to vision dates almost as far back — to 1927, when Helen Keller asked the Lions to become her "Knights of the Blind," McGillicudy said.
There are now more than 1.4 million members in more than 50,000 clubs found in more than 200 countries — the largest service club in the world, according to LionsClubs.org.
Clubs helped more than 495 million people last year, it says, carrying out the message that "where there's a need, there's a Lion."
In addition to vision, the other global causes are childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes and the environment, Flynn said.
Commitments
Local clubs can choose where to focus their own efforts, and the Venice Lions have a bunch of interests:
• The club collects used glasses and hearing aids — 8,000 items a year — for recycling and donation to underprivileged areas. It accepts used cell phones as well; they're donated to Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center.
• It provides books for a reading program at Garden Elementary, Lion of the Year Pamela Brown said.
• It provided kitchen kits for families that Family Promise works with, and made a $10,000 donation to the program, as well as participating in its diaper drive.
• Its Hunger Committee supports local food pantries, and members participate in food drives, President Louise Elleo said.
• It's been a Little League team sponsor for more than 70 years, and club members staff the concession stand on opening day so parents can enjoy it with their kids.
• Over the last two years, more than 4,000 "sunshine cards" have been delivered to residents of assisted-living facilities.
• Each month club volunteers walk the Venetian Waterway Park picking up trash. They also participate in the Sarasota County Coastal Clean Up and have adopted Venezia Park.
• The club sponsors the downtown Halloween Parade and helps with Venice MainStreet's Easter egg hunt, including putting on a beeping egg hunt for the visually impaired.
• It sponsors three schools' participation in the annual International Lions peace poster contest.
• It also operates the shark tooth hunting booth at the Shark's Tooth Festival.
• It has a float in the Holiday Parade.
• And it gives grants to community organizations and provided 10 high school students with scholarships for college and vocational studies this year.
That's a long list, but a partial one.
In short, the members of the Venice Lions Club stay very busy.
Flynn has a simple explanation for the Venice Lions' level of activity.
"Even from a local club level we have the opportunity to change the world," she said. "The Lions can and do make a difference in people's lives."
And, Elleo said, "it makes you feel good."
