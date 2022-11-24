Farmers Market

Venice Lions Club members staffed a booth at the Farmers Market Nov. 12 to offer cake to market patrons in celebration of the club's 75th anniversary.

VENICE — The Venice Lions Club puts its money where other people's eyes are.

While the 62-member club, which just celebrated its 75th anniversary, supports dozens of local causes each year, its biggest sponsorship, with the Englewood Lions Club, is the Lions Vision Center at the Venice HealthPark.


Vision Center

The Venice and Englewood Lions clubs have been providing vision services locally for 35 years.
Louise and Nick

Venice Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect Nick Pachota presents Venice Lions Club President Louise Elleo a proclamation in recognition of its 75th anniversary. The club threw itself a party at the Plantation Golf & Country Club Nov. 12.
Alexander

Douglas X. Alexander, past president of Lions International and chair of the International Lions Foundation, was the special guest at the Venice Lions Club 75th anniversary celebration. 
Crowd

Lions and guests filled the dining room at the Plantation Golf & Country Club Nov. 12 to celebrate the club's 75th anniversary.
