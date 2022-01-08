Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done to save them.
VENICE — Venetians love their city’s history but have less affection for the local historical register.
Venice’s 100th anniversary as a city is only a few years away and many buildings dating back to the early years are still around. Exactly how many is uncertain, as there’s no current inventory of historic structures.
But only seven have been put on the local register over the years the city has had a preservation program, the most recent one a little more than a year ago.
It’s not hard to guess why so few structures have been listed.
Any plan to “materially alter the exterior appearance of …; erect an addition to … or make a site modification to …; demolish …; or relocate a building, structure or object listed on the local register” requires a certificate of appropriateness from the city.
Stay off the list and you don’t have to deal with those restrictions on your property rights, or have your property delisted to get out from under them.
Of course, you also don’t get to take advantage of the carrots the city offers, but the Historical Preservation Board has long blamed a limited menu of incentives for owners to list their property as a reason for the lack of interest.
There’s a relatively new tax exemption passed to encourage historic preservation. It applies to “100 percent of the assessed value of all improvements to historic properties which result from restoration, renovation, or rehabilitation” if conditions are met and an application is approved.
But an older incentive of an exemption from building permit fees is improper, City Attorney Kelly Fernandez has said.
There’s no authority under Florida law to waive such fees, though it might be possible to pay them from a city fund such as the Centennial Fund, she has said.
It’s also questionable to what extent relief from building code provisions is possible, as provided for in another incentive. And yet another incentive — financial assistance from the federal, state or county government — is outside the city’s control.
The board’s longtime effort to bolster the city’s ordinance — both by enhancing the incentives and by giving the board more authority — ran into opposition, though.
Most notably, it proposed allowing the board or “any person” to nominate a property for the local historical register. It would be up to the property owner to contest the nomination, which the City Council could grant even over objection.
Currently, the owner must agree in writing to have a property listed.
The board’s idea was a nonstarter, with one member of the Planning Commission saying in a joint meeting that “it sounds like Nazi Germany to me.”
The board also wanted to open up the register to any structure that’s at least 50 years old, which would add properties to the eligible list each year. In the draft land-development regulations the line is drawn at 1929.
Planning Commission members and Fernandez expressed concern about the city getting sued if it tried to impose any restrictions on additional properties.
“It’s not that we’re trying to save everything,” Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said by way of explanation of the board’s position. “We’re trying not to lose everything.”
The draft regulations also propose the merger of the Historic Preservation Board and the Architectural Review Board, over the objection of both. They have different missions and different expertise, members have said, and should remain separate.
Whether that happens won’t be known for months.
The city’s consultant is working on a second draft of the regulations, after which they’ll be reviewed by staff, then go to the Commission for discussion and approval to be released for public comment.
In the meantime, a meeting of the Commission, City Council and relevant board chairs has been scheduled for next month. The board merger is expected to be an agenda item, Planning Director Roger Clark said.
The tentative timeline puts a final draft in front of the Council for consideration in May.
