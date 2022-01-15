VENICE — Before moving into a house located beside a golf course, a Venice resident did not think about the risks of living that close.
However, Nancy Brubaker quickly realized the risks after over $1,500 of damage in one year.
"I guess when you're a non-golfer, you just can't envision what can happen," Brubaker said.
Brubaker moved into one of the homes off of the Capri Isles Golf Club and has had several areas of her home damaged from golf balls gone astray.
She said there has been several broken windows, cracked tiles, many dents in the front door and a broken car window.
"I can't imagine that I'm the only house in Venice," she said about any houses along golf courses in the area.
She said the broken car window occurred after parking outside of the covered garage for only 30 minutes, which she normally doesn't do.
"You really feel like you can't park in the driveway," she said.
Brubaker mentioned other neighbors who have had similar damage including a ball that bounced off of one house and then shattered the next door neighbor's garage window.
Another neighbor on the same row of houses, Patricia Smith, said her son was visiting her and had parked in the driveway, which was on the opposite side of the house facing the golf course.
She said a golf ball went over the house and shattered his car's windshield. However, when she contacted the golf course, she was told the golfers were responsible.
"They should have some kind of responsibility for their golfers," Smith said.
Brubaker had also contacted the golf course and they also told her the golf course was not liable for any of the damage caused by the golfers.
"I just wish there was a fund for people living along the golf course," Brubaker said.
While it is the golfer's responsibility for any damage, Brubaker said she has never received a note.
"It's just not fair. If you can afford to play golf, you can afford to help me with my window repair," Brubaker said.
One of the solutions Brubaker wanted was a net to be used as a buffer. However, she said she was told no.
"Even a large hedge would slow the velocity of the balls," she said.
Kimberly LeBlanc, the marketing director of Golf in Venice, which owns Capri Isles Golf Course, confirmed the people responsible for damage are the individual golfers.
"It's just standard procedure to have it posted," LeBlanc said about signs stating it is the golfer's responsibility for damage.
However, she said many homeowners don't contact the office complaining about damage.
"It is the nature of the beast," LeBlanc said about people buying houses on a golf course, which is similar to buying a house by an airport.
