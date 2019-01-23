Say you want to replace your 20-year-old windows with energy-efficient ones. It will cost thousands, you can’t get a conventional loan because of your credit score and interest rates on credit cards are a deal breaker.
Now there’s an option.
Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing might get you the renovations for only $500-$1,500 in annual payments for, say, three years, at between 6 and 9 percent annual interest rates. The loan payment gets added to your annual property tax bill.
It’s a new funding mechanism for homeowners available only in California, Missouri and Florida.
On Tuesday, the Venice City Council voted unanimously to opt into the Sarasota County program. The cities of North Port and Sarasota and town of Longboat Key have already opted in.
“I like the PACE program,” said Council Member Mitzie Fiedler. “I went solar. We’d been looking at it for a year and PACE was one of the programs we studied. I like that it’s got a lot of oversight, and lot of options to increase energy efficiency.”
Sarasota County approved PACE funding in 2017 but only finalized agreements in June 2018 with all four providers seeking to do business in the state, said Lee Hayes Byron, executive director of the Sarasota County Extension and Sustainability program.
Only one provider has fully complied with all Sarasota requirements and returned necessary paperwork proving it can meet the county’s high expectations. Byron said she expects all four to meet the threshold in the next few weeks, giving homeowners a choice of whom to do business with.
Byron said where PACE funding has been in place, most are utilizing it for hurricane protection or air conditioning upgrades.
She said default rates are similar to or less than those on prime homeowner loans.
Homeowners can select from hundreds of qualifying energy-saving products, like solar or foam insulation, through local contractors who must sign up with one of the four approved loan providers.
Once the program has been launched, workshops will be scheduled to explain the program to the community and answer questions, Byron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.