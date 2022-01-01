VENICE — Throughout the pandemic, assisted living facilities have been forced to adapt to ensure the safety of residents.
“The past two years have been challenging particularly in senior living and health care in general,” said Tuscan Gardens director of communications and social media Kiran Kaur.
Now with many assisted living residents receiving the vaccine, those facilities are looking forward to expanding social opportunities in 2022 while still maintaining safe environments.
“Resuming the lifestyle we live pre-pandemic,” said Blake Anderson, the administrator at A Banyan Residence in Venice.
A Banyan’s events and outings were cancelled throughout the pandemic, but the majority of residents received their booster shot for the vaccine.
“This gives us more and more confidence for opening up our risk tolerance,” Anderson said.
He hopes A Banyan will be able to take residents on different trips and outings like a polo match in Lakewood Ranch.
With hopes for expanding social activities, A Banyan recently brought back religious services and different events onto the property.
“We are looking at 2022 very optimistically,” Anderson said.
Wendy Schwind, the sales and marketing manager at Brookdale Punta Gorda Isles, also mentioned the return of social outings, especially since the facility was shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.
Like many facilities, Brookdale adapted to the pandemic and created several activities for its residents within the facility.
“Now that we are open, we are not only enjoying the wonderful new programs we have created in house but are getting back to the popular outings for the past like our Walmart runs, trips to the museums, Ponce De Leon Park and welcoming our favorite entertainment and the church back in our building,” said Schwind.
Tuscan Gardens of Venetia Bay also shares the same sentiment on more socialization while still providing safety for its residents.
“While we will continue to maintain our COVID-19 infection control measures as well as promoting the vaccine and booster shot, we are also keenly focused on accelerating our resident engagement programs to boost the level of activity and socialization in the community,” said Kaur.
Along with expanding opportunities for residents, Tuscan Gardens recently inducted a staff program called Italian Culinary Cultural Exchange Work Program.
Kaur mentioned the program will not only fill positions for servers and chefs, but it will allow the exchange staff members to share their Italian culture with the residents and staff.
Apart from socialization for assisted living facilities in 2022, Anderson said one of the main goals for A Banyan is bringing in new residents that choose to move in.
He mentioned during the pandemic, many residents had to move in immediately because of an emergency.
He hopes that the elective move in numbers will continue to grow and potential residents choose A Banyan for its aspects like social programs and food provided.
“Hoping that next year that trend continues,” Anderson said.
Despite the pandemic, A Banyan maintained its staff, had “great” occupancy levels and even opened a new property in The Villages.
