VENICE — For the world, outer space got a whole lot closer when the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope were released by NASA on Tuesday — including, for the first time, images of galaxies some 13.9 billion miles away.
For area schools and students, space may get a whole lot closer if a local astronomy group fulfills its goal of getting the largest, portable telescope available.
Howard Hochhalter, a member of the Suncoast Stargazers, said his organization plans to purchase "the biggest public accessible telescope" that can be transported to area schools to expose area students to astronomy.
"We are looking at a telescope that is .7 meters in diameter," he said.
Transportation via truck with just two men will be the easy part. Fundraising is in the planning stage for what is estimated to cost about $250,000, Hochhalter said.
His own love of astronomy dates to his first visit to a planetarium and eventually to 10 years as the director of the Bishop Planetarium at The Bishop Museum in Bradenton.
While he still lives in Myakka City, where the night sky is quite good for stargazers. He now is employed at The Hollow, which bills itself as an outdoor wedding venue adjacent to Carlton Preserve between Venice and North Port.
The Suncoast Stargazers meets monthly throughout the year at The Hollow, where they will host a solar viewing event from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Hochhalter spoke of his own path to the stars, The Bishop's planetarium and Suncoast Stargazers. Most of all, he talked about what the telescope designed to replace the Hubble Telescope will mean for many years into the future.
"The best things to come from this telescope won't even be in my lifetime," Hochhalter, 51, said. "Now, astronomy and technology will give us more data than we will be able to process," Hochhalter said as he spoke of the introduction to the 1946 film, "It's a Wonderful Life," which contained a look at The Stevens Quintet from the 1940s.
The Stephens Quintet comprises five galaxies in the constellation Pegasus. Four of these galaxies are said to be the most studied of all compact galaxy groups and were initially discovered by Edouard Stephan in 1877 at the Marseille Observatory.
Tuesday's view of the Stephens Quintet was literally light years clearer, with better visibility of each of the five galaxies. To see a YouTube video about this, visit:
In his 10 years at the Bishop Planetarium, Hochhalter engaged his audiences with informative introductions to each show. As his own knowledge of the stars grew, so did that of regular visitors to the assorted events he planned in his years at The Bishop.
Hochhalter continues to share his knowledge in schools, clubs and libraries, and via media of all sorts. He also has become a NASA Solar System ambassador.
Hochhalter lives in Myakka City with his wife and children because there is far less light pollution than found in even small cities these days.
Space telescopes provide insight into the nature of the universe. While the James Webb, which was some 20 years in its creation and construction, is the new leader of the pack, there is much to be learned from even a home telescope and association with a group such as the Stargazers and trips to planetariums such as the one at The Bishop.
Saturday's "Solar Observing" session will be from 9 a.m.-noon at 826 South Moon Drive, Venice. Members will be there with their own telescopes to speak about what can be learned from the sun and more.
To learn more about the Suncoast Stargazers, visit:
