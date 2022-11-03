featured Local Author Fair to be held at Jervey Library STAFF REPORT Nov 3, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The award-winning William H. Jervey Venice Public Library at night. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — There will be a Local Author Fair event at the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library on Nov. 12.The fair will feature 12 authors of various genres along with members of the Suncoast Writers Guild and the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Sisters in Crime. Attendees can meet the local authors while having a personal copy signed.The fair will be held on Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jervey Library, 300 Nokomis Avenue in Venice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots 'Food + Beer' opens new location in Venice Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Boat salvage companies remain busy after hurricane Leave the county charter amendment process alone Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police: Man causes crash, then buys whiskey shots 'Food + Beer' opens new location in Venice Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Boat salvage companies remain busy after hurricane Leave the county charter amendment process alone Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
