Library exterior

The award-winning William H. Jervey Venice Public Library at night.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

VENICE — There will be a Local Author Fair event at the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library on Nov. 12.

The fair will feature 12 authors of various genres along with members of the Suncoast Writers Guild and the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the Sisters in Crime.


