SARASOTA COUNTY — Local business leaders are having trouble hiring and retaining employees because there is not enough affordable housing in the area, according to results from a survey conducted by the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation (EDC).
“It’s tough to recruit people to want to live in this area when the cost of housing continues to go up,” said Donna Guinta, the chief operating officer at FourThought Private Wealth in Venice.
Over 1,900 businesses in Sarasota County completed the annual business tax survey, which is intended to collect information on how the EDC can best serve the business community.
The survey asked questions ranging from hiring intentions this year to the top business concerns.
One of the main issues found through the survey was the rising housing costs, which have a negative impact on the business’ ability to hire and retain employees.
“The biggest challenge for us is definitely talent recruitment,” Guinta said.
Guinta mentioned hiring has become problematic since less people are wanting to work in an office full-time and the “soaring” cost of housing in the area.
Despite some difficulties, Guinta said there have been opportunities like being able to hire certain positions remotely and not having to worry about relocating someone or if they like the area.
FourThought is not alone in these sentiments surrounding hiring.
While Calcs-Plus has not directly been affected by housing, Cheryl Stroer has noticed the dire situation for other local businesses.
“If you are working for a place minimum wage, where are you going to live?” Stroer said about the higher cost of living.
However, even Calcs-Plus struggles with obtaining employees but for different reasons.
Because of the niche business Stroer and her husband created, she said it was difficult to hire employees anyway.
All of their employees have to be certified and trained for the specific areas of the consulting business.
Unlike some other local businesses struggling, Stroer said a majority of their employees have been with the business for a minimum of 10 years.
With a majority of local businesses seeing strains on finding employees, the EDC conducted the survey to help pinpoint the top concerns for businesses and how best to help them.
The EDC supports local employers through advocating for affordable housing policies and collaborating with Visit Sarasota to attract workers to the area from markets where housing is less affordable.
“We are hearing from businesses every day that they love Sarasota County and want to establish or expand their companies here,” said Lisa Krouse, the president and CEO of EDC.
“They recognize that we have an exceptional quality of life, and they want to enjoy it for themselves. However, they are also very concerned with their ability to attract and retain talent. While a hot housing market is good in certain ways, it has exacerbated the labor shortage on a local level.”
