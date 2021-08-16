SARASOTA — The COVID-19 census at Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) resumed climbing over the weekend, setting new records after a small, brief decline.
On Aug. 11, the hospital had 211 infected patients, 81 more than the highest pre-vaccine census. The number was lower the next two days but rose to 228 on Sunday, 230 on Monday and 239 on Tuesday.
Of those patients, 89% are unvaccinated, the hospital reported.
The ICU census was 52 patients on Tuesday, up one since Monday. The seven-day positivity rate was 18.9%, and the hospital reported five deaths in addition to four reported Monday, for a total of 301 during the pandemic.
In response to the surge, SMH has increased its ICU capacity from 62 beds before it started to 100 beds on Tuesday.
The hospital has contingency plans for further ICU expansion if needed, Dr. Joseph Seaman said in a recent interview, but it's not just a matter of adding beds, which is relatively easy to do.
Each bed has to have the full array of equipment and, more important, specially trained ICU medical personnel to staff it.
To assist, the hospital has created a program called Helping Hands that brings in non-ICU nurses to perform tasks that don't require critical-care training, he said.
Unlike during the initial surge, the hospital is adequately supplied now with personal protection equipment, ventilators and other key items, he said.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has seen a similar increase in its COVID-19 census, which has risen from just two patients on July 16 to 40 on Tuesday.
Four patients have died in the past week and 10 since July 16, for a total of 98 during the pandemic.
Vaccinations up
The number of eligible unvaccinated Floridians dropped below 7 million last week, but an increase in vaccinations was still the only good news in the Aug. 13 Weekly Situation Report as the state continues to battle the latest COVID-19 surge.
More than 384,000 got either their first or second shot, according to the report, raising the vaccinated percentage of the state's population to 65% and shrinking the unvaccinated pool to 6,698,339.
The real number is likely several thousand people lower due to a lag in reporting.
For the fourth week in a row, the number of people receiving their first shot outnumbered the people finishing the series, and for the third straight week it was by more than two to one.
But 10 counties — down from 12 the prior week — still report that less than 40% of their population has been vaccinated.
Holmes County remains the least vaccinated county in the state at 28%, with the rate rising only 4 percentage points since June 4.
In that period, vaccination among 12-to-19-year-olds statewide has doubled, from 22% to 44%.
Twelve counties report a higher rate than the state's 65%, led by Dade at 83%. Sarasota County's rate is 72%.
In a news release on Tuesday, the Department of Health-Sarasota said it's waiting for state guidance before announcing any action on vaccination booster shots. They have been authorized for the immunocompromised but not for the general public, though that's expected to happen.
By the numbers
The state reported 151,415 new cases in the report, a 12% increase over the prior week and an average of more than 21,600 cases per day.
There were 689 cases per 100,000 residents.
When Florida reported 21,683 cases on July 31, it was the most since the beginning of the pandemic. It has exceeded that number five times since then, including a record 25,991 cases on Friday.
The state has had 20,000 or more new cases 10 times, with eight of them occurring this month.
The testing positivity rate last week was 19.3%, with 286 new deaths reported.
The death toll rose by 1,071, however, due to adjustments for deaths that occurred in previous weeks but that were reported last week.
Hospitalizations hit 16,832 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, nearly a third — 31.07% — of the state’s hospital beds, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The number was likely higher as only 230 hospitals were reporting out of the 260 registered with the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Service.
There were 3,575 patients in ICU beds Tuesday — about 54% of the state’s total ICU beds in use, as reported by 230 hospitals.
The national rate for bed occupancy by COVID-19 patients was 12.16% Tuesday, the HHS website shows. ICU bed occupancy nationally was 25.91%.
Sarasota County had 2,377 new COVID-19 cases last week, a 23% increase. As recently as the June 25 report the county had fewer than 100 new cases in a week.
Its positivity rate rose to 16.5%, better than or equal to the rate in all but five other counties. Last week it had the second-lowest rate and this week it tied for fifth, however.
In 15 counties the rate was over 30%, compared to five counties in the previous week.
Going into the second week of the new school year, Sarasota County schools reported 50 staff and 204 students in isolation Tuesday due to a positive test result and 10 staff and 226 students quarantined.
The numbers for staff were relatively the same as for Monday but 50 more students were told to isolate and 103 more to quarantine.
Elementary schools account for the most staff and students in isolation and quarantine.
As of Monday, the district's dashboard was no longer displaying the number of people directed to isolate or quarantine in the prior 48 hours.
