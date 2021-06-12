SARASOTA — It was a pretty congenial session for the Florida Legislature this year, according to the local delegation.
More than 200 bills were passed, said Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, though many still await the governor’s signature.
Time will tell whether that attitude carries over into the next session, when a contentious issue is expected to dominate the agenda: redistricting based on 2020 Census data.
It will likely be a tougher budget year as well, said Rep. Will Robinson Jr., R-Bradenton.
Legislators had about $10 billion in federal COVID-19 funds that helped balance this year’s budget that they almost certainly won’t see next year.
In fact, this year’s session was “all about COVID,” Gruters said.
He, Robinson and their delegation colleagues spoke during a legislative update Zoom event sponsored by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County Tuesday.
Of all the bills that got passed, Gruters said, the most important one was the first — a law shielding businesses, health care facilities and schools from most liability related to COVID-19. It was quickly signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“It’s all about being sure we have the best possible business environment overall so that Florida can continue to succeed,” Gruters said.
The Legislature needed to “send a clear message the Florida stands with our businesses that have been struggling so much throughout COVID,” said Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota.
There was a lot of pushback on the bill, which was needed because so many decisions were made affecting employees and customers “in the fog of war” — as knowledge of the virus and the precautions to be taken against it were rapidly changing, Robinson said.
Under those circumstances, he said, “to hold them responsible for a regular liability situation was unfair.”
The bill sent a message that businesses that did everything right “shouldn’t have anything to worry about,” said Rep. James Buchanan, R-Osprey.
“We had to do everything we could to protect businesses and protect those entrepreneurs that want to start businesses,” Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota, added.
More bills
Delegation members also discussed legislation passed regarding these matters:
• Impact fees — a Gruters-proposed bill caps increases in local impact fees to offset expenses related to growth at 12.5% per year, with a mechanism that can address emergency needs.
“I’m all for growth paying its own way … but at the same time we need predictability in the market,” he said.
• The environment — Buchanan extolled “historic” legislation on enhancing the state’s ability to cope with sea-level rise.
“It’s always important to be proactive instead of waiting to see the consequences,” he said.
He also mentioned a new law that both designates and funds wildlife corridors.
• Internet sales tax — another Gruters bill puts the burden on out-of-state companies to collect and remit state sales tax on transactions. Prior Florida law required consumers to self-report and pay the tax on things they bought.
The new law will reduce the competitive disadvantage state businesses are under from “foreign competitors who are able to flood the market through the Internet,” Gruters said.
Next year’s legislative session starts in January, with committee meetings beginning this September.
