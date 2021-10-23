featured Local diving captain finds 6-inch megalodon tooth Specimen is from dinosaur shark that roamed this area By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Oct 23, 2021 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Michael Nastasio had been diving along the coast of Venice for 10 years before finding an over 6-inch megalodon tooth. PHOTO PROVIDED Diving captain Michael Nastasio found the “holy grail” of fossil finds, an over 6-inch megalodon tooth. PHOTOS PROVIDED Michael Nastasio said he yelled underwater for awhile after finding his biggest megalodon tooth yet. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — After 10 years of searching for shark teeth offshore of Venice, Michael Nastasio recently found his biggest specimen yet — a 6-and-1/16-inch megalodon shark tooth.“I yelled underwater for awhile,” Nastasio, owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters, said. Michael Nastasio found an over 6-inch megalodon shark tooth offshore of Venice on Oct. 15. PHOTO PROVIDED Over a year ago, Nastasio started taking diving charters out to find shark teeth and other fossils.On Oct. 15, he went out on the boat with customers to an area offshore he was already expanding on.He set the anchor down thinking it was a nice, calm day.Nastasio dived down and moved five feet from the boat when he found a dumbbell. He was messing around with it and having fun when he spotted something out of the corner of his eye.“I said that could be a tooth,” Nastasio said.As he swam closer, he didn’t want to be disappointed if it wasn’t a tooth.“I said oh my gosh I did it, I knew it was 6 inches,” he said.During that boat trip, he said, he was the only one who found any fossils.When he found the tooth, it had many barnacles on it, and he wasn’t sure how it would look cleaned up.“It’s way better than expected,” Nastasio said. “It is a beautiful tooth.” All cleaned off, he said the tooth has many different colors, including shades of brown and black.Another diver with him had been in the vicinity of the tooth, but had missed it.Nastasio mentioned even when divers are experienced, they can’t find everything.However, Nastasio said, “It’s a positive thing for everybody” on the boat that he found the tooth.Last December, Nastasio found a 5⅞-inch megalodon tooth, which was his last big find. Roy Hervas, owner of Shark Frenzy, and Michael Nastasio pose with Nastasio’s 5-inch and 6-inch megalodon teeth. PHOTO PROVIDED Several months ago, Nastasio had said the holy grail for fossil finds would be a megalodon tooth over 6 inches.Over the years, he found broken 6-inch teeth, but he believes they have to be whole to count.Now, he finally found his holy grail.“Once you get a 6 (inch) and above, you did it,” Nastasio said.Nastasio will be showing off his new megalodon tooth during a meet-and-greet at Shark Frenzy, 262 S. Tamiami Trail, on Oct. 31.“I’ve just been blessed,” Nastasio said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Megalodon Shark Tooth Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.