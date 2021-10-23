VENICE — After 10 years of searching for shark teeth offshore of Venice, Michael Nastasio recently found his biggest specimen yet — a 6-and-1/16-inch megalodon shark tooth.

“I yelled underwater for awhile,” Nastasio, owner of Black Gold Fossil Charters, said.

Michael Nastasio and 6 inch megalodon tooth

Michael Nastasio found an over 6-inch megalodon shark tooth offshore of Venice on Oct. 15.

Over a year ago, Nastasio started taking diving charters out to find shark teeth and other fossils.

On Oct. 15, he went out on the boat with customers to an area offshore he was already expanding on.

He set the anchor down thinking it was a nice, calm day.

Nastasio dived down and moved five feet from the boat when he found a dumbbell. He was messing around with it and having fun when he spotted something out of the corner of his eye.

“I said that could be a tooth,” Nastasio said.

As he swam closer, he didn’t want to be disappointed if it wasn’t a tooth.

“I said oh my gosh I did it, I knew it was 6 inches,” he said.

During that boat trip, he said, he was the only one who found any fossils.

When he found the tooth, it had many barnacles on it, and he wasn’t sure how it would look cleaned up.

“It’s way better than expected,” Nastasio said. “It is a beautiful tooth.”


All cleaned off, he said the tooth has many different colors, including shades of brown and black.

Another diver with him had been in the vicinity of the tooth, but had missed it.

Nastasio mentioned even when divers are experienced, they can’t find everything.

However, Nastasio said, “It’s a positive thing for everybody” on the boat that he found the tooth.

Last December, Nastasio found a 5⅞-inch megalodon tooth, which was his last big find.

Roy Hervas and Michael Nastasio

Roy Hervas, owner of Shark Frenzy, and Michael Nastasio pose with Nastasio’s 5-inch and 6-inch megalodon teeth.

Several months ago, Nastasio had said the holy grail for fossil finds would be a megalodon tooth over 6 inches.

Over the years, he found broken 6-inch teeth, but he believes they have to be whole to count.

Now, he finally found his holy grail.

“Once you get a 6 (inch) and above, you did it,” Nastasio said.

Nastasio will be showing off his new megalodon tooth during a meet-and-greet at Shark Frenzy, 262 S. Tamiami Trail, on Oct. 31.

“I’ve just been blessed,” Nastasio said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments