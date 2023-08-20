hsn-gem041918e_C (copy)

A gem and mineral club event is set for Monday.

VENICE — The Gulf Coast Mineral, Fossil, and Gem Club will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 21 at the community center of the Venice Municipal Mobile Home Park community center.

It's located at 780 Firenze Ave. E.


   
