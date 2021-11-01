Local group to offer required boating course STAFF REPORT Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A boating course will be offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron in its "ABC course."The course meets the requirements of Florida safe boating education laws, which require this course for anyone born after January 1988, operating a boat with 10 HP or more.The class will be held from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The class cost is $50 (there is a family discount), and registration is required by Nov. 10.For more information or to register, call 941-244-8331. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now The Ringling Bros. show will go on Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice medical office project to break ground Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now The Ringling Bros. show will go on Story on Punta Gorda 'rat house' is #1 Fatal crash shuts down US 41 in Venice Venice medical office project to break ground Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Calendar
