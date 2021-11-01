A boating course will be offered by the Venice Sail and Power Squadron in its "ABC course."

The course meets the requirements of Florida safe boating education laws, which require this course for anyone born after January 1988, operating a boat with 10 HP or more.

The class will be held from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom. The class cost is $50 (there is a family discount), and registration is required by Nov. 10.

For more information or to register, call 941-244-8331.

