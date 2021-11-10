VENICE — All four hospitals in Sarasota County earned an A rating in the latest semi-annual safety grades issued Wednesday by The Leapfrog Group.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) earned the top grade for the third consecutive time, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital (ECH) all continued long streaks of A grades.
SMH has received an A in every survey since it started participating in 2016. Doctors Hospital and ECH, which are both owned by HCA Healthcare, have gotten an A for 15 and 19 consecutive surveys, respectively.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital, in Arcadia, also earned an A after not being graded for at least the last seven surveys.
In Charlotte County, both Fawcett Memorial Hospital, also an HCA facility, and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte saw their grade improve from a C in the spring to a B.
Bayfront Health Punta Gorda received a C for the sixth straight time.
Like VRBH, the Bayfront facilities in Charlotte County are owned by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.
What Leapfrog does
The Leapfrog Group has issued grades in the spring and fall of each year since 2012.
The measures that make up the grades fall into one of two categories: process/structural measures, which represent "represent how often a hospital gives patients recommended treatment" and the environment in which care is rendered; and outcome measures, which "represent what happens to a patient while receiving care," according to the Leapfrog website.
The newest data used in the latest report were obtained from the 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which covered April 1, 2019-Dec. 31, 2019, and July 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2020.
Other data, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, were carried over from the spring report.
Reactions
VRBH was rated above average in 25 out of 32 measures in the report — more than any other area hospital — and below average in seven, none of which used data more current than calendar year 2019.
"We are pleased to have once again earned an A grade, which underscores the diligence of our physicians and employees in providing high quality, safe care for our patients,” said VRBH CEO Kelly Enriquez in a news release. “I am so proud to work alongside our nurses, staff and doctors as we remain committed to continuous improvement.”
SMH Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, M.D., credited the hospital’s continued high marks to the dedication and diligence of the entire hospital team.
His hospital was above average in 19 measures, average in three and below average in six. It declined to respond in four others.
“Despite the challenges we have faced throughout this pandemic, the entire team at SMH has worked incredibly hard to continue providing the highest quality of care to all of our patients," he said in a news release. "Their commitment to this community is incredible, and we are so grateful for their efforts.”
Doctors Hospital CEO Robert Meade said the pandemic had presented the greatest challenge in health care.
"With COVID-19, we had to make quick adjustments as we learned more about the virus," he said in a news release. "Through it all, our caregivers made serving our community safely their top priority."
Doctors Hospital was above average in 23 measures and below average in eight. Data weren't available in one.
ECH CEO Steve Young said that his facility's record in the reports shows that it's among the best hospitals in the country.
"Providing the highest quality of care to our patients has always been our priority,” he said in a news release. "Every day, we work to make a difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve and we are honored to be recognized by national groups such as Leapfrog."
ECH was also above average in 23 measures, and average in one and below average in four. Data weren't available in the other four.
Fawcett (22 measures above average, nine below and one unavailable); Bayfront Health Port Charlotte (18 above average, one average and 13 below average); Bayfront Health Punta Gorda (17 above average, 12 below average and three unavailable); and DeSoto Memorial (13 above average, four average, four below average, six unavailable and five not responded to) didn't respond to a request for comment.
A record 2,901 hospitals were graded in this report. Of them, 32% earned an A, 26% earned a B, 35% earned a C, 6% a D and less than 1% received an F.
With 36.4% of its hospitals earning an A, Florida ranked 13th among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. That was two spots lower than after the spring report, in which 42.5% of the state's hospitals received an A.
For detailed information about the grades, visit:
