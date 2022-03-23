VENICE — Members of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club got a unique look at the war in Ukraine when a member of a Rotary Club in the besieged country spoke in a live video Zoom call.
Alexey Gusev of the Rotary Club of Lviv, Ukraine spoke Thursday in a presentation that was organized by Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club President-Elect David Pankiw, himself a Ukrainian.
Pankiw has been working with Rotary Clubs in Western Ukraine for more than three years.
Gusev spoke about the horrific situation where he lived in the western city of Lviv. A major industrial center and a transport hub, Lviv is about a one-hour drive from the Polish border and had a population of 778,000.
The Rotary Club in Lviv, Gusev said, was in contact with clubs in Germany whose members had put together an 18-truck convoy to bring much needed medical equipment.
“People here go to their basements for a long five hours,” Gusev said. “It is very challenging.”
Homeless people are leaving their apartments in big and small cities and going west toward Poland, many transferring to other countries. Gusev said 3 million Ukrainian adults and 3 million children have fled.
“We are collecting sleeping bags for those who chose to stay in the property basements,” he said. “All trains west are free and an estimated 300,000 people have taken that route, while husbands and men up to 60 years old stay, protecting our country. The Ukraine army is doing very well.”
Consignments arriving in Poland are transferred across the border, all going to central warehousing where organizations find supplies. Goods can be purchased through Polish banks.
“We are proud of the President’s father, a doctor, who stayed at the hospital for three whole weeks helping patients,” Gusev said. “… all efforts unite us with countries around the world, providing equipment to assist our people.”
Items in Europe are now limited, so we are thinking of assistance from the United States to get medicines and hospital equipment,” Gusev said. “The goals are to seek funds for this vital equipment.”
Pankiw said the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Clubs and other clubs are able to get help to Ukraine.
“We are able to directly aid the needs of the Ukrainian community via our Ukrainian Rotary Clubs, Polish Rotary Clubs and other Rotary Clubs in Europe,” he said.
These funds go directly to the source rather than via other organizations. Pankiw said that locally, residents can make donations via the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Foundation with checks payable to “The Venice Nokomis Rotary Foundation” with the memo “Ukraine.” Deposits can be made at any First Horizon Bank branch or by mail to Young, Hanks & Hanks CPA, 229 Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.
