OSPREY — From the parks of Sarasota to skate parks around the world, including the 2020 Olympic skate park, local skateboarder Jake Ilardi turned his love for skateboarding into a full-time job.
“It’s been quite an amazing ride, and a wild one as well,” Ilardi said.
Ilardi and his twin brother were raised by their grandmother in Osprey. His love for skateboarding started when he received his first skateboard for his fourth birthday.
“We owe it all to her,” Ilardi said about his grandmother supporting his skateboarding dream, especially financially.
He never imagined that just 20 years later he would be competing in the Olympics or achieving his dream of becoming a professional skateboarder.
“Ever since I started skating, I knew I wanted to be pro, like that was what I wanted to do growing up,” he said.
From his first skateboard, Ilardi and his brother would skate around the street on their hands and knees. It then eventually turned into standing up and beginning to try out tricks.
Taking it seriously
At the age of eight, the brothers got real skateboards from The Compound Boardshop in Sarasota.
“Then I started taking it seriously and I think I won my first competition when I was 10 years old,” Ilardi said about a competition at Payne Park in Sarasota.
With very few skate parks around the area, Payne Park was his go-to place.
“I’ve been going to Payne since I was a little kid; it’s like my second home,” Ilardi said.
Apart from the traditional skate parks, he also had a half-pipe and do-it-yourself ramps in his yard.
While skateboarding became a bigger part of his life, the people around him were encouraging.
“A lot of my friends and family were supportive,” Ilardi said. “They always helped out.”
Ilardi’s first sponsor was a Venice skate shop, Ollie’s Wake-Skate-Skim, that closed in 2014.
As his skateboarding skills continued to grow, Ilardi was attending Venice High School while also traveling across the country for different competitions.
“That was a little bit of a challenge,” Ilardi said about juggling school and skateboarding.
He said since he was a good student, his teachers were understanding and let him turn in work early or finish it when he returned.
On one trip to California, he did homework on the four-hour airplane ride so he didn’t have to worry about it while skating.
“The teachers were super cool,” he said. “They knew I would get it done.”
During his last few years of high school, Ilardi took classes at what is now called Suncoast Technical College.
But juggling those classes with high school and skateboarding proved difficult.
Going professional
Right after graduating, Ilardi went “full skate mood,” he said.
Before moving to California for a short time, Ilardi supported himself by working at Publix for a few years.
Once he moved to California, he relied on skateboarding completely.
Through sponsorships and winning competitions, he’s been making a living off of skating since 2018.
“It’s been nice,” Ilardi said. “It’s not even a job.”
Since Ilardi started to become established in the skateboarding world, he decided to move back to Florida. He said he would rather be living here comfortably then being somewhere he didn’t want to be.
He then officially became a professional skateboarder in November 2020 with friends and family supporting him. Even people he did not know in Sarasota came to support him at his professional board signing, which he thought was amazing.
Traveling for skateboarding
“Skateboarding has took me to more places then I ever thought I would go in my life,” Ilardi said.
Once his skateboarding career really took off, it took him across the world and to every continent except Australia and Antarctica.
This summer, he traveled to Japan to compete in the debut of skateboarding at the Olympics, which he said was an “awesome” experience.
“I didn’t care to medal, I just wanted to inspire more people to skate and get more skate parks,” Ilardi said.
Recently, he was in Estonia to watch a competition. He also went on another recent trip to Paris and skated in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Other countries he has traveled to for skateboarding have included Russia, Brazil, London and Japan.
“That’s one thing that I love about skating, I have so many friends around the world and we all share that common thing which is skateboarding,” Ilardi said.
He said while he travels around a lot, it’s nice to come back home because it’s “relaxed and mellow.”
“I love it here,” Ilardi said. “It’s just super comfy and all my friends and family are here. It feels like I never left sometimes.”
It also helped having the support from the community during the Olympics, which was “surreal” for Ilardi.
Post Olympics
Since moving back to the area and the downtime after the Olympics, Ilardi has been focused on doing more with the community.
One of his main goals has been to expand skate parks throughout the county, especially since more people are skateboarding because of the pandemic and the coverage from the Olympics.
He also tries to get involved with the youth through organizations like 180 Skate, a group showing Christianity to the youth through board sports and the arts.
“I try to give back to the kids because a lot of kids look up to me now,” Ilardi said.
Apart from wanting to do more with the community, Ilardi said he has had more time to relax and hang with friends.
While he is not competing, Ilardi still practices every other day and does exercises to help his body stay healthy and fit for the board.
Despite being more relaxed the last few months, he is getting ready for the Tampa Pro competition next weekend. He said it’s one of the biggest industry competitions and he placed second a few years ago.
Now, he’s aiming for first.
Aside from being focused on his skateboarding career now, Ilardi said he does hope to go back to school at some point so he can design skate parks when he gets older.
“I’m from Osprey, Florida and I made it to the Olympics so you can do anything you put your mind to,” Ilardi said. “It doesn’t matter what situation you were born into or where you are from, if you work hard enough every day at it and have fun while you’re doing it and just focus hard enough, you can do it.”
“Because I remember I wanted to be a pro skater and I worked my butt off from 8 years old until now and it’s a dream come true.”
