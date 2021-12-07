Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Five Venice Middle School students were disciplined after chanting "F--- Joe Biden" and tracing a swastika on a school bus.
VENICE — Five Venice Middle School students were disciplined after chanting "F--- Joe Biden" and tracing a swastika on a school bus last Wednesday, according to Sarasota County Schools.
"The school district does not tolerate this type of behavior and will always investigate and discipline, as needed," said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools media relations specialist.
The students chanted the expletive phrase and one of the students traced a swastika on the bus window.
Another student on the bus was offended by the actions and reported the incident, stated the school district.
All of the students were "disciplined appropriately," Whealy said.
However, the school district did not comment on the disciplinary actions taken.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Yes, the kids were wrong and should be disciplined. But the question is if it happened a few years ago when our president was Trump would the same discipline have been applied?
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Yes, the kids were wrong and should be disciplined. But the question is if it happened a few years ago when our president was Trump would the same discipline have been applied?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.