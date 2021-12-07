Venice Middle School

VENICE — Five Venice Middle School students were disciplined after chanting "F--- Joe Biden" and tracing a swastika on a school bus last Wednesday, according to Sarasota County Schools.

"The school district does not tolerate this type of behavior and will always investigate and discipline, as needed," said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools media relations specialist.

The students chanted the expletive phrase and one of the students traced a swastika on the bus window.

Another student on the bus was offended by the actions and reported the incident, stated the school district.

All of the students were "disciplined appropriately," Whealy said.

However, the school district did not comment on the disciplinary actions taken.

