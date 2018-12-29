Editor’s note: We are highlighting some of the top stories of the year. See these stories throughout today’s front section.^p
The “heart” of Venice is beating again.
The Venice Public Library — considered by many to be the heart of the city — is back in a new building on the cultural campus, built where the old one was torn down after being closed due to chronic mold issues.
And it has a new name: the William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, named for the philanthropist who donated $1 million to endow a fund for library enhancements.
The library opened Dec. 15, a little less than two years after the closure. In the interim, patrons made do with a temporary library in the Hamilton Building that met basic needs but wasn’t intended to be anything more than, well, temporary.
The new one is permanent … and enhanced.
There’s the Community Room, sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, a large meeting space that will be available free to local organizations during and outside library hours.
The children’s area has a bank of computers and an enclosed outdoor space with a concrete floor and a spigot so it can be hosed down if activities get messy.
The Storytime room provides a quiet place for parents and children to read or to enjoy activities.
On the north side of the building is an outdoor reading garden, part of which is shaded by a roof overhang. A fountain sponsored by the city of Venice provides ambiance.
A compass rose feature sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County is the focal point on the floor of the main part of the library.
There are study rooms and a teen area, with a TV and video game consoles.
A Creation Station offers space for arts, crafts and intergenerational activities.
There’s expanded office and work space for library staff and a $500,000 machine that reads a radio-frequency identification label on materials being returned and directs them to the appropriate bin for reshelving.
In the lobby is the Friends of the Venice Public Library bookstore, whose sales also go to library enhancements.
A new feature paying tribute to Walter Farley, author of the Black Stallion series and co-founder, along with wife Rosemary, of the Venice Public Library is opposite the bookstore. A small café with seating and a pod coffee machine complete the lobby.
The only thing missing is solar panels on the library roof. There’s a fundraising effort underway to pay for them, and they were planned for in construction.
Visit: VeniceFriends.org to learn more.
