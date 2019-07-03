Gary E. Mitchell, who served as a teacher and administrator at Venice High School (VHS) for 38 years, died June 26 in Sarasota. Although his career is now one for the record books, his legacy will continue to live on through the thousands of lives of former students and colleagues who learned from him.
“He really loved the kids and got a kick out of seeing them do well,” said Barbara Mitchell, his wife of 53 years and a fellow teacher in elementary education for 37 years. “If their grades were slipping, he would call them into the office and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ If he thought a kid might be getting picked on, he’d bring in somebody else to be a buddy to that kid. It was amazing how they would talk to him about anything.”
Mitchell began his career at VHS in 1966, teaching Spanish. He went on to serve as a guidance counselor, dean of students, and eventually as assistant principal of the school. He retired in 2004.
“Gary had a great sense of humor and he was fast on his feet,” said David Aker, who first met Mitchell in 1986 when he worked at VHS as a campus security aide. “There was a time when my garage door had gotten egged. Gary had put some feelers out and found which student had been involved. He called the student into his office and had me in there with them. He told the student: ‘This situation happened to Mr. Aker’s house and the word on the street is that you might know something about this. Before I have Mr. Aker turn in those egg shell fragments for finger print analysis, I’m going to offer you a chance to come clean.’ The kid immediately confessed that he had done it. It was a classic poker bluff.”
“He was involved with the students from the beginning of the day through the after-school programs,” said Bob Hagemann, who preceded Mitchell as assistant vice principal at VHS. “He was the go-to person for the students. He wasn’t a person who just managed things. He was a person who engaged himself in the lives of the kids so when he built programs and designed interventions for the students, it was at a personal level. That’s why he was so successful, because he knew the kids at the personal level and yet could provide for them at the professional level.”
One of the programs Mitchell developed at VHS was the Honors Academy, which recognized students for their academic performance. “All of the kids wanted to get into that Honors Academy,” recalled Barbara. “They got t-shirts and special privileges for being in that group. Their improved grades and performance were a result of that academy.”
With his encouragement, Mitchell’s family has become a teaching dynasty. Both of their daughters, Marcia and Kimberly, went on to become special education teachers. “Even when the going would get tough, he would say, ‘Just keep on chugging.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.