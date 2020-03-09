LONGBOAT KEY - The police officer involved in a Dec. 18 crash that killed two residents has been fired.
The crash killed prominent area philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik.
Town of Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cumming announced the firing Thursday in a news statement.
Cumming ordered an internal investigation into the crash on Feb. 5 that determined Longboat Key Police Officer Jeffrey Vogt had been speeding and may have violated other rules.
After a two-month investigation, Sarasota Police Department Traffic Homicide Division found Vogt was not at fault in the crash resulting in the deaths of the Baranciks, since Charles Barancik had pulled out into traffic.
The police lights were on but not its siren as it was traveling down at speeds up to 84 mph in response to a fire alarm.
Charles Barancik died on scene; his wife died a day later from injuries suffered in the crash.
Charles Barancik had complained a week earlier about construction equipment parked just off the road next to the condo complex where he lived because it impaired his ability to see oncoming traffic. The SPD report stated the equipment may have played a role in the crash.
Cumming's investigation found there were local police department policy violations involving excessive speed and in-car video recording equipment.
"The internal investigation revealed evidence of officer misconduct," Cumming wrote. "The violations of Town Rules and Regulations and Police Department General Orders were sustained, and Officer Jeffrey Vogt’s employment was terminated effective March 5."
Vogt remained on disability/administrative leave from the date of the crash through date of termination, Cumming said.
"The Town and Police Department takes these types of policy violations seriously and adherence to emergency response policies and supervision of officers will continue to be a priority moving forward," Cumming said.
