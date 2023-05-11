Shear Madness

A scene from the Florida Studio Theatre 2011 production of Shear Madness.

 PHOTOL PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE.

SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre opens its 2023 Summer Mainstage Series with "Shear Madness," an interactive comedic whodunit where the audience gets to solve the crime.

Called “Downright hilarious” by Huffington Post and “Comic perfection” by the Boston Herald, "Shear Madness" is the longest running play in American history and has been seen by more than 12.5 million people around the world.


   
