VENICE — A familiar face around City Hall has entered the race for a City Council seat.
Sawgrass resident Dick Longo, founder of the Central Venice Coalition and the city’s representative to the Citizens Advisory Network of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, has filed to face Ron Smith in the contest for Seat 2.
The qualifying period runs from noon, Aug. 22, through noon, Aug. 26.
Whoever is elected to the seat will serve one year, to complete the term of Brian Kelly, who was elected in 2020 but resigned in late 2021 because he moved out of the city.
He or she would be eligible to run for a full three-year term next year. Longo, 75, said that he wants to serve just the one year.
He was one of six people considered to fill the vacancy in the first place but the Council picked Rachel Frank, who is running for Seat 6, with a three-year term, this year.
Seeking a Council seat is something “I’ve resisted,” he said, but he decided to do it because of the short term, which he thinks will still be enough time to “set a tone” by promoting education, dialog and respect.
His mantra with the CVC is to be “interested, informed and involved.” He’d like to spread the message more broadly and restore a higher level of respect in city affairs, he said.
He thinks he’s in a position to do that, as someone who deals with most of the members of the Council and city staff on a regular basis.
Most recently, it was representing the CVC in presenting recommendations for the future of Pinebrook Road, a main thoroughfare for the area called Central Venice.
He’s also been Sawgrass’ liaison in its dealings with city, county, state and federal agencies, he said, including when he was president of the Sawgrass Community Association.
He’s been a homeowner association director or president in New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well, and chaired both the water and sewer board and planning commission in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
“I’ve been doing it for a long time for a lot of people,” he said.
As a Council member, he said he’d uphold property rights but would push back on attempts to deviate from the standards in the comprehensive plan and land-development regulations.
“I will be watching those very, very carefully,” he said.
