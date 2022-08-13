VENICE — A familiar face around City Hall has entered the race for a City Council seat.

Sawgrass resident Dick Longo, founder of the Central Venice Coalition and the city’s representative to the Citizens Advisory Network of the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, has filed to face Ron Smith in the contest for Seat 2.


