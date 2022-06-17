VENICE — Devon Grady Hough Jr., who moved to Venice with his family in 1949 after his father became stationmaster at the Venice Train Depot and who started an accounting firm where he worked for more than 50 years before retiring, died Sunday, June 5, at home in Nokomis, surrounded by family.
He was 87 and had been in declining health, according to his son, Grady Hough III.
Known as Grady, he was born Jan. 3, 1935, in Fort Myers, where his father was an agent for Seaboard Railroad. The family would relocate to Alturas, Florida, where he took a similar position for several years before the move to Venice.
"I've seen a lot of railroad stations," he recalled in a 2013 episode of "Venice Views," hosted by then-city marketing officer Pam Johnson. "The old coal smoke and cinders are kind of in the blood and the background."
His father preceded the family to Venice so Grady Jr. could finish junior high school in Bartow. When they arrived, he learned he'd be attending a high school — which was then in Nokomis — smaller than his junior high.
And, much to his father's disappointment, it didn't have a football program. There weren't enough interested players to form an 11-man team, Hough recalled in Venice Views, and there were no districts then, so opponents were scarce.
So his father led a drive to start a program with a six-man team. When he graduated, he was recognized as athlete of the year, and he was the valedictorian — just like Grady III's daughter would be decades later.
"It skips a generation," Grady III joked.
As stationmaster, Grady Sr. would soon put his son to work. He learned many, but not all of the depot's operations, with a focus on grunt work.
"If it was manual labor, I got to do it," he told Johnson. "It kept me out of trouble. Between the railroad station and athletics, I didn't have time to get into too much trouble."
Weekends were often taken up with either playing baseball on the city team or going to the beach, "where the girls were," he recalled.
He told Johnson he was a "five-letter man": football, basketball, baseball, track and girls.
He met his future wife, Kerin, when she was on an extended visit to Venice from Buffalo with her mother, who came for relief from arthritis during the winter. She was a junior and he was a senior.
"It was a long-distance romance after they moved back to Buffalo," he said.
But then they relocated to Pittsburgh, and he'd visit once a year using railroad passes.
They would be married for 66 years.
After graduating high school in 1953, Grady Jr. attended the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society and went through the Advanced Reserve Officer Training Candidate program, serving as cadet lieutenant colonel.
He went to Florida intending to play football, attorney Jeff Boone said, but gave up the game after he got flattened in his first practice by Rick Casares, who went on to play in the NFL and AFL for 12 years.
He would be a lifelong, die-hard University of Florida Gator fan.
He received his bachelor of science in business administration in 1957 and his master's in accounting before entering the Air Force, in which he served from 1958 to 1960, when he returned home. He would retire from the Reserve as a captain.
"I knew I wanted to come back to Venice," he told Johnson.
He was married by then, and said "my father-in-law thought I was crazy. He said, 'How are you going to find a job?' He couldn't perceive the entrepreneurial spirit that I'd been raised around."
Grady Jr. was referring to his father, who started a transportation company after leaving his stationmaster job.
His father-in-law probably underestimated his son-in-law's drive as well. Work was his hobby, Grady III said.
"He would have preferred to work until the day he died," he said.
Grady Jr. founded Hough & Co. P.A. CPAs in 1960 and worked there until retiring in 2015.
In addition to being a certified public accountant, Grady Jr. was a chartered financial consultant, a chartered life underwriter and a personal financial specialist. He lectured on tax and business; served as an adjunct professor of accounting, investments and management; and was a member of numerous professional associations.
He was also deeply involved in his community.
An avid supporter of Venice High School sports, he was inducted into the Venice Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
An Eagle Scout who pinned his father when Grady Sr. also achieved the status, he was the Boy Scouts Explorer Leader from 1960 to 1973.
Grady III said he was a sort of mascot for the older boys, getting to experience such culinary delicacies as "armadillo on the half shell."
Grady Jr. was a co-founder of the Venice YMCA in a split with the Sarasota branch. It set up in space near the Venice Avenue Bridge under a deal in which he got to use the building for judo classes and the Y got to use his mats.
He founded the Venice Judo Club and was an instructor for 12 years and a lifetime member of the U.S. Judo Federation.
He only gave the sport up when "the pounding got a little too much for his body," Grady III said, by which time he was a black belt.
Grady Jr. was also a former member and officer of the Venice Hospital board of directors; a former board member and treasurer of the Venice Art Center; and a former board member and treasurer of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, which honored him for service.
The city did as well, naming him a Pillar of the Community in 2015.
He was a longtime member, as well as past president and former treasurer, of the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Club, and started, with Kerin, the Rotary Venice Art Festival, which marked its 30th anniversary this year.
The club's program for investing in youth-related organizations grew out of the Art Festival, Boone said. The grants it presented this week brought its total philanthropy to nearly $1 million over that period, he said.
"Grady started that," he said.
The major beneficiary is the Rotary Futures College Resource Program at Venice High.
As a lifelong student of philosophy and history, Grady Jr. spent his free time reading and sharpening his own writing skills.
His family said he will be remembered for his devotion to them, his associates and his community, as well as to his pets.
"I'm going to miss him dearly," Grady III said.
D. Grady Hough Jr. is survived by his wife, Kerin; son, Grady Hough III (Karen) of Nokomis; daughter Tanya Hough (Patrick Snee) of Painesville, Ohio; daughter Kara Cantu (Bryan) of Grove City, Ohio; brother, Gene Hough; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at Farley Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by burial on Thursday, June 30, at 12:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.
Farley Funeral Home, Venice, is handling the arrangements. Leave a message of condolence at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
