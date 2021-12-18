As the City of Venice prepared to celebrate Christmas the following week, U.S. Rep. Harold Knutson, a regular winter guest to the community, offered an exclusive interview in the Dec. 20th edition of the Venice Gondolier. As the incoming chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, the Minnesota solon said reducing taxes and introducing legislation to improve labor-management relations would be priorities of the new Republican-controlled Congress.
Citing a proposed 20 percent slash in income taxes, Knutson insisted the budget would be balanced by eliminating “wasteful and needless” spending by the federal government. He predicted the 1947 budget would be cut by about $30 billion, enabling the government to both balance the budget and apply as much as $5 billion toward retiring the nation’s debt.
As a guest at the El Patio Hotel, Knutson reflected on Venice as the perfect location based on its climate, accessibility, and location. “Given a sound and forward-looking administration, Venice, in a few years, should become what nature intended it to be: the Riviera of the Eastern United States.”
Venetians were looking forward Sunday night to the 18th annual Christmas pageant at the Venice-Nokomis Methodist Church. An estimated crowd of more than 500 was expected to be on hand to celebrate the “Birth of Christ in living pictures, with special lighting and descriptive music.” The pageant’s director, Mrs. J.T. Blalock, said many in the cast played the same roles each year “until the Shepherds grow up and become Wisemen, Herod, Prophets, or Priests in the Temple.”
