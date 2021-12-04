The Dec. 6, 1946 edition of the Venice Gondolier announced that in the previous Tuesday’s election for city council, local realtor Finn Casperson had won by a landslide against Thomas J. McNeil. The final tally was 107 votes for Casperson with just 18 cast for McNeil. Casperson was elected to the seat vacated by local grocer H.S. Bowden.
The week also marked the fifth anniversary of the opening of the Venice Food Shop at 217 West Venice Avenue. The store had opened just a few days before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Outgoing council member Bowden managed the store after the local A&P store had closed. In order to gain greater buying power and lower costs for his customers, Bowden had affiliated the Venice Food Shop with the IGA (Independent Grocers Association) just a few weeks earlier. To celebrate the anniversary, the store was offering several bargains. IGA Deluxe Coffee, for example, was on sale for just 42 cents a pound, and 10 pounds of Idaho potatoes for 59 cents. Three tall cans of all brands of milk were available for 40 cents.
Lucile Blalock and Trixie Nelson, operators of the Charm Beauty Salon, returned on Wednesday from the Florida State Hairdressers’ Association in St. Petersburg and brought a new employee with them. Margie Kroeger, who previously had worked with Nelson, joined the staff from Apton, Wisconsin. In an advertisement, the ladies reminded the women of Venice that if they wanted to look their best for the holidays, they needed to make an appointment now.
