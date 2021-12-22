As the year 1946 drew to a close, the Dec. 27 edition of the Venice Gondolier reported that the Fette Aircraft Service of Tampa would be moving into the main hangar and adjoining buildings at the Venice Airport within the week.
The company, which specialized in aircraft maintenance and service, employed 30 but planned to expand to as many as 300 employees due to the ample space available. The airport had only recently been handed over to the city following the deactivation of the former Army Air Base.
The director of the Sarasota County Health Department reported a rise in the number of cases of whooping cough in the area and encouraged parents to keep children infected with the virus out of school and away from other children. He encouraged the immunization of children, not only for the whooping cough, but against diphtheria as well.
W.P. “Perry” Hayes said he planned to launch an aggressive campaign for the early construction of a high school in Venice when he took office as a member of the county school board at next month’s meeting.
The Venice native said his highest priorities as the newest member of the board would be to see construction of a new high school to begin within two years; push for a better pay scale for teachers; and ensure improved facilities for existing schools.
And Chief of Police Gerry Pestotnik reported that an African American man known to many Venetians only as “Shine” had died of natural causes in the Venice Quarters early the previous Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.