SARASOTA — Top-level jobs with Sarasota County do not become available often, but one that County Administrator Jonathan Lewis alluded to in his annual evaluation last October is now available.
That situation is now at hand.
On its Career Center page on the county’s website, Lewis is advertising for a director of Libraries and Historical Resources.
Yes, current director Sarabeth Kalajian plans to retire this year. A county spokesperson indicated that no date has yet been set, but it could occur in early October.
The county has been advertising the position since January and a spokesperson for the county’s human resources department said 30 applications have been received so far.
The position will remain open until it is filled, the spokesperson said.
According to the Career Center page, minimum requirements for the position are a master’s degree in library science from a college or university accredited by the American Library Association, eight years of public library experience, and six years of supervisor or managerial experience.
In addition, the page indicates that preferred requirements include experience in historical resources.
The starting salary is listed at $100,000 to $125,000 depending upon the qualifications presented by the successful candidate.
In the county hierarchy, the position is the third-level tier beneath Lewis, and the deputy and assistant county administrators, and oversees 174 employees.
Kalajian started with the county in the late 1980s in youth services at the Venice Public Library after arriving here from Illinois. When the Fruitville Library was built, she became the manager of that facility.
Eventually, her skills led her to become the general manager of the county’s library system, then in 2013, with another reorganization of county government, the director of libraries and historical resources, her current position.
“While we have time before we lose her to retirement, we want to ensure a smooth transition,” Lewis wrote in his memo to commissioners last October. “In order to help the transition, we will hire early so that the new Director of Libraries and Historical Resources is able to work in tandem with Sarabeth until her retirement.”
With just over six months remaining until Kalajian’s expected departure, Lewis has not indicated when he plans to begin interviewing a replacement.
