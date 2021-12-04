Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing series of the historical areas and structures of Venice and what, if anything, can be done to save them. See related articles on Page 2B and 12B.
It’s almost impossible to drive through downtown Venice without encountering many of the historic buildings that date back to the city’s founding in the mid-1920s.
And yet, due to increasing prosperity and growth along the Suncoast, many of those iconic structures are in danger of the wrecking ball.
It is estimated that about 100 structures dating to the city’s founding during the latter half of the 1920s still exist. Several of those buildings have been razed in recent years.
In April 2014, for example, the Horse & Chaise bed and breakfast on Ponce de Leon Avenue was sold to a local developer who replaced the former residence with six lots for new homes.
The original home was constructed by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers in 1926 and featured a tower with curved staircase to the second floor, spacious living and dining rooms, kitchen and covered front porch.
Designed in the Mediterranean renaissance style, the house was expanded about a decade later in order to convert it into a nursing home and, finally, the city’s second bed and breakfast.
Only months later, the Venice City Council approved the demolition of the Venice Circus Arena, which had drawn thousands of spectators to the Suncoast for three decades.
Originally built by the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1960, the historic landmark served as its winter quarters until the circus moved away from Venice in 1990. The structure sat idle for nearly a quarter century, with little maintenance provided, until it was deemed structurally unsafe in 2013.
Local volunteers and the Venice Circus Arts Foundation attempted to raise funds and create a purpose for saving the building. Eventually, however, what once housed the “Greatest Show on Earth” fell victim to neglect and was demolished.
And in August 2020, a 1926 bungalow house at 233 Pensacola Road was demolished after the owners claimed it would cost too much to renovate the residence. Because the house was located in the city’s Historic District, the owners had to receive a Certificate of Compliance from the Architectural Review Board to demolish the residence.
Because it was not specifically listed on the city’s historic register, however, the city’s Historic Preservation Board was not notified of the demolition request. That discrepancy resulted in a good deal of conversation during the past year about the process for approving the demolition of historic homes.
It has even been suggested in the first draft of new Land Development Regulations to combine the two advisory boards into one.
For all of the historic structures that have been lost over the years, there are some successes. The two original hotels in Venice, the San Marco Hotel and the Hotel Venice, were left vacant in the early 1970s after the Kentucky Military Institute stopped coming to Venice during the winter months.
A local developer wanted to purchase the hotels in order to demolish them and build on the site high-rise condominiums. Instead, they were purchased by David Farley, the retired owner of Farley Funeral Home and a former city council member, his father, and local developer Don Morgan.
Their intent was to convert the vacant buildings into condominium apartments, complete with a recreational complex.
Although they eventually lost money on the project, saving the historic buildings was worth it in the end, said Farley.
“If we had made money in the process, that would have been great. But our primary goal was to save those buildings for posterity.”
Of course, for all of the large success stories, there are many smaller rescues of historic homes by owners who have invested the time and resources to transform their residences.
Jon and Kelly Wotipka were both working in Sarasota in 1999 when they first spotted their future home on Nassau Street, near Blalock Park.
“It looked horrible from the street, but we got out, walked around it, and saw that it had great potential,” Barrick said.
The 1926 Bungalow house, which had no electricity or running water at the time, had been condemned by the city, he said. There were multiple roof areas that were exposed to the elements.
“But what appealed to us was the quality of the space, the volume of the living areas,” Barrick said. “And the detailing. We knew there was no other house that we could afford at the time that could provide all of the benefits that this house already had. Even considering the horrible state that it was in.”
Even though he had just graduated from architecture school, Barrick said he was still pretty naïve as to what would be required to renovate the house. It took the couple about two and a half years before it was ready for occupancy, and more than three additional years to return the house to its original splendor.
“There’s something to be said about being young and not realizing the risks and hardships that you’re going to endure,” Barrick said. “We saw potential and we went after it. But certainly, through the process there were times when we thought the work was never going to end.”
Although the process of restoring the three-bedroom, two bath home was not without its challenges, the couple said living in a historic house has its benefits.
“What people don’t see from the street is how delightful the insides of these 1926 homes are. The craftsmanship and the detailing are just as special and unique to every home. The quality of the space cannot be replicated without spending a lot of money.”
Barrick said that they have now lived in their house long enough to realize the newer building materials are requiring more maintenance than the original materials.
“We’re only 20 years in on these new materials and that’s pathetic.”
Living in their historic space, Barrick said, has helped in his work as an architect by applying what he has learned from the materials and methods that were utilized a century ago.
“I would hope that when we finally get around to do something different. For the next owners, this house will improve their lives by living here,” he said. “An older home needs people to care for it in a lot of ways. We would just hope that the work that we put into it carries forward and someone else will appreciate it as much as we have.”
