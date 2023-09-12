Loveland Center’s planned Home of Your Own affordable housing project

Loveland Center’s planned Home of Your Own affordable housing project includes three, three-story apartment buildings comprising 84 one- and two-bedroom units. The project also includes 38 villas.

 GRAPHIC COURTESY OF LOVELAND

VENICE — Habitat for Humanity is no longer teaming up with the Loveland Center to build 38 villas as part of an affordable housing project.

The venture will still be built on the Loveland campus, but the timeline will change.


   
