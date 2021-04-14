VENICE — Loveland Center will launch a new service called SOAR, a supervised overnight adult respite, at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony will feature Loveland Center’s newest program and what it offers.

SOAR is a weekend overnight service that will help to strengthen social, communication and daily living skills for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a news release.

While helping those with disabilities, the program will also provide relief for families and caretakers to recharge, said a news release.

“Caring for someone with a disability is a lifelong commitment and this service will help countless families throughout our community,” Loveland President/CEO Patrick Guerin said in a news release.

The SOAR program is supported in part by the Kristin L. & William B. Cashman Endowment Fund. The release states the endowment “empowered” Loveland to launch the new service.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. Friday. For those that would like to attend, RSVP to press@lovelandcenter.org.

