VENICE — If you're looking to buy some clean, affordable vintage jewelry, you'll want to consider stopping by the Loveland jewelry sale fundraiser this weekend.
"This event has drawn thousands of people over the past 19 years, and the proceeds have provided much-needed funding and program support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Gena Luoma, president of Hearts Up for IDD, formerly known as the "Lovelanders."
Organizers have been busy collecting, sorting and tagging pieces to prepare for the big sale.
The event will take place at The Haven, South Campus, 910 Gulf Coast Blvd. in Venice.
"If you’re searching for a gift, wanting to add to your own collection, or simply love to try on jewelry, everyone is welcome to come and support the fundraiser," Luoma said.
The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10, and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
The "Lovelanders" changed their name and location this year, but the mission is the same.
"We are now known as Hearts Up for IDD," Luoma said. "This longtime non-profit organization in Venice, formerly known as The Lovelanders, has broadened its reach, now supporting the IDD community throughout Sarasota County."
The all-volunteer organization is comprised of family members, caregivers and anyone with a passion for the mission. The group sponsors social events, including dances, picnics, a weekly bowling league, and other opportunities in the community to bring individuals together and celebrate friendship, Luoma added.
"In an effort to reach more individuals within our community, the Lovelanders organization re-tooled in terms of scope," she said. "We are a resource for those who need support, and through fundraisers, like this jewelry show, and our growing number of events, we positively impact the lives of this beloved population," Luoma said.
