VENICE — If you're looking to buy some clean, affordable vintage jewelry, you'll want to consider stopping by the Loveland jewelry sale fundraiser this weekend.

"This event has drawn thousands of people over the past 19 years, and the proceeds have provided much-needed funding and program support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Gena Luoma, president of Hearts Up for IDD, formerly known as the "Lovelanders." 


