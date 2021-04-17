VENICE — Loveland Center held a ribbon cutting Friday night for a new service opening in June.
The ceremony featured Loveland’s newest program SOAR, a supervised overnight adult respite, and what it will offer.
SOAR is a weekend overnight service that will help to strengthen social, communication and daily living skills for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Loveland will re-purpose their day facility for the weekend program. SOAR will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and go through Sunday.
While helping those with disabilities, the program will also provide relief for families and caretakers to recharge.
According to Guerin, the divorce rate for families that have a member with disabilities is more than 50%.
“This is to help keep those families together,” Guerin said. “We are giving time for families to have a break for themselves.”
When Loveland first announced SOAR, families already started emailing with interest from places like Jupiter, Florida, said Jennifer Bushinger-Ortiz, chief philanthropy officer of Loveland.
Many families that attended were interested in the program opening in June.
“This is something we have advocated for,” said Kim Larson, a family member from Venice. “It gives both the families and the individual a break from each other.”
Larson is excited for the weekend respite service and said it is reassuring for a parent that the staff will be trained in things like CPR.
Larson said she and her family member with a disability, Ben Kelly, moved from Sarasota to Venice to be closer to Loveland.
While the program’s goal is to help the family members, Loveland still wants to make sure the weekend is beneficial for the individuals with disabilities.
Guerin said there will be movies and dinner as well as a recreation program on Saturday.
“Our goal is to make it fun for our individuals also,” Guerin said.
