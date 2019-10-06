VENICE — The Venice City Council has been committed to creating the city’s own emergency medical services unit for months but it hasn’t had to make a major financial commitment yet.
That will change Tuesday if the Council adopts a resolution approving a lease-purchase agreement to acquire and equip four ambulances.
Financed over five years at 2.99% interest, the total cost would be $1,528,927.20.
The agreement would be with Tampa-based Leasing 2 Inc., effective Nov. 1, financing the acquisition of the ambulances, eight LifePaks (a monitor and defibrillator) and eight MedVaults (drug lockers), among other items.
Leasing 2 will be assigning its interest in the agreement to Santander Leasing LLC, of Reading, Pennsylvania, however. That includes the right to receive the five annual payments of $305,785.44 the city would be obligated to make.
The city would own the ambulances at the end of the lease term.
The ambulances are the bulk of the equipment cost of implementing EMS — $233,423 each, the price the Florida Association of Sheriffs has negotiated with manufacturer Ten-8 Fire Equipment Inc.
The ambulance the city would be getting is the Braun Chief XL, described by Ten-8 on its website as the “crown jewel” of the Braun models.
“Braun Industries,” it states, “is known for manufacturing the ‘Mercedes’ of ambulances.”
Delivery of them would be due no later than July 1.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to
• hear first reading of an ordinance correcting an omission in the recently adopted solid waste rate ordinance.
• consider a resolution extending the expiration date of the Solid Waste and Recycling Program Operations Stakeholder’s Work Group for another year.
• consider a resolution accepting utilities and improvements installed by Meritage Homes of Florida Inc. in Venice Woodlands.
• consider approving an agreement with Willis A. Smith Construction Inc. for preconstruction services for the Venice Fire Station No. 1 and City Hall Expansion projects.
• vote on a budget amendment.
• hear a presentation from Chris Johnson, CEO, Suncoast Partnership.
• hear a presentation from City Engineer Kathleen Weeden on transportation prioritization.
• consider approving a work assignment amendment for Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. to address Sarasota County-zoned properties in the city in the draft land development regulations.
• consider ratifying a new collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police (Officers unit) for Fiscal Years 2020, 2021 and 2022.
• consider appointing Stephen Kimson to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Michael Campbell to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaim October 2019 as “Florida Archives Month.”
• proclaim the week of Oct. 6-12, 2019, as “Fire Prevention Week.”
• proclaim the week of Oct. 21-27, 2019, as “Florida City Government Week.”
The City Council meets Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header. You can also watch the meeting at the site.
